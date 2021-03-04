How to watch Coming 2 America online: stream the Eddie Murphy sequel from anywhere

The hotly anticipated sequel to one of the most iconic comedy movies of the 80s sees Eddie Murphy reprise his unforgettable role as the affable *King* Akeem Joffer - that's right - and Arsenio Hall return as Semmi. Read on as we explain how to watch Coming 2 America online with a free 30-day Prime Video trial, wherever you are in the world for its March 5, 2021 release date.

The newly-crowned leader of the fictional African nation of Zamunda and his best friend are back in Queens to find Akeem's long-lost son Lavelle (Jermaine Fowler) and take him to Zamunda to become his heir, much to the chagrin of the rest of the royal household.

How to watch Coming 2 America online Release date: March 5, 2021 Director: Craig Brewer Cast: Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Wesley Snipes, James Earl Jones Run time: 1 hour 50 minutes Rating: PG-13 Stream: watch FREE with a 30-day Prime Video trial Watch anywhere: try a 100% risk-free VPN trial

Princess Meeka (KiKi Layne) is far more suitable for the position of heir than Lavelle, but tradition dictates that Zamunda can only be ruled by men. After spending so long fighting outdated traditions and the will of his father Jaffe (James Earl Jones), Coming 2 America sees Akeem come to represent everything he once despised.

But with General Izzi (Wesley Snipes), the leader of Nextdoria and older brother of Akeem's former intended bride, Imani, plotting Akeem's downfall and preparing to strike, now is not an ideal time for the king to lose the love of those closest to him, including his wife Queen Lisa (Shari Headley).

We've got high hopes for the sequel and, best of all, watching the Prime Video exclusive couldn't be easier - just sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial and watch Coming 2 America online from anywhere. Plus, Prime Video is also where to watch Coming to America, the original 1988 classic, all over the world!

How to watch Coming 2 America from abroad

If you're a Prime Video subscriber but find yourself stuck abroad in a country where the service isn't available or you can't log-in as usual, that's probably down to geo-blocking restrictions.

Thankfully, help is at hand. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch Coming 2 America no matter where you are, simply by changing your IP address to one that's back in your country of residence. Here's how to get started with this essential bit of streaming software.

