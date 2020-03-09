This mega-value Google Pixel Slate deal offers a free keyboard and pen all for under $500

We've seen a flurry of Google Pixel Slate deals over the past week as the tech giant works to reduce the price of its two-in-one tablet offering. It seems to have worked, and you can now pick up a Google Pixel Slate tablet with a free keyboard (worth $199) and pen stylus (worth $99) for under $500.

The tablet in question is the smallest on offer - with 64GB storage and 8GB RAM under the hood. But, as this is Google, this will be a largely browser-based affair, meaning you can use the cloud for most of your workload to keep things light. As it stands, this is an excellent Google Pixel Slate sale, and well worth it if you're looking for a cheap tablet for flexible work on the go.

These Google Pixel Slate deals offer surprisingly strong value considering the tablet's turbulent launch, especially compared to competing Surface Pro 7 models. That said, there are some extra Surface Pro 7 deals on offer this week if you're looking for something with a bit more power. This $599 offering can save you plenty on an i3 model with a 128GB SSD, 8GB RAM, and a keyboard included. You'll find more Surface Pro 7 deals further down the page.

That's an excellent proposition and a response to previous consumer frustration over the strangely high price of the Google Pixel Slate. Throwing that tidy price drop and free accessories into the mix, the Pixel Slate finally holds its own against competitors in terms of power for your cash.

Today's best Google Pixel Slate deal

Google Pixel Slate | M3, 8GB RAM, 64GB SSD | keyboard + pen | $499 at Best Buy

This is the smallest configuration available in these Google Pixel Slate deals, but you're still getting a powerful 8GB RAM in here for multi-tasking. With 64GB SSD storage you're also picking up a fair chunk of speedy space, but you can always expand on that with external storage options. Plus, you can pick up a free pen and keyboard to boot!

The Google Pixel Slate offers a gorgeous 12.3-inch Molecular Display boasting a 3000 x 2000 resolution and 293ppi - slightly higher than that of the competing Surface Pro 7 and much higher than that of the iPad Pro. That screen sits in a 7mm thin shell with dual front-firing speakers to boost the audio of your games, movies, and shows.

We'd certainly take advantage of this Google Pixel Slate deal if you're looking for a versatile 2-in-1 laptop with a blindingly impressive screen. While initial concerns about value over the suped-up Chromebook may have put many off, the recent price drop and added extras you're picking up here make for an excellent deal.

More cheap tablet deals

The Surface Pro 7 is also enjoying some discounts this week, which is particularly good news if you're looking for a little more power in your cheap tablet. You'll find a $599 offer similar to the Google Pixel Slate deal in here, but with 128GB SSD storage to justify that boost in price. We've also picked out a $999 Surface Pro 7 with some more powerful specs in case you're after something with a bit more juice.

Surface Pro 7 | i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD | $959 $599 at Best Buy

This cheap Surface Pro 7 tablet offers a step down in RAM over the Google Pixel Slate on offer above, but doubles your SSD storage to make up for it. This is also a rare Surface Pro 7 deal that actually offers the keyboard to go along with your tablet, meaning you've got everything you need to get started straight away.

Surface Pro 7 | i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD | $1,199.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

This i5 model Surface Pro 7 comes in just under $1,000 this week with some pretty impressive specs under the hood to take advantage of. Just be wary that this price does not include the Type Cover keypad that the deal above offers, so you're looking at another $150 for that.

