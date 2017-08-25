Google Assistant is now on iPhone in the UK

Google Assistant has now officially launched on iOS in Europe meaning you'll be able to use the voice assistant on your iPhone instead of using Apple's homegrown Siri.

Those in the UK, France and Germany now have access to Google Assistant and can download it from the Apple App Store from today.

We've tried to download it in the UK and at the time of writing it wasn't available, but we've been assured by the Google team it'll be ready to download very soon.

Google Assistant has been available on iPhone in the US for quite a few months and offers a very similar experience to what it does on Android devices.