Get unlimited free mobile data this weekend, compliments of Sky Mobile

Sky Mobile has announced that this weekend (June 15 and 16) it will dish out free unlimited data to all its customers. This is a celebration for the network as it has now received over one million customers since starting in 2017.

The weekend-only deal will apply to all SIM only and handset plan customers for the entirety of the Saturday through to Sunday. That means streaming movies, TV and music, gaming, or just using a browser – it's all totally free, with no limits.

If this sounds appealing and you're thinking of switching then you have some good features awaiting you. Roll, means your unused data is rolled into next month's Sky Piggybank for use later, going on for up to three years. Mix, lets you vary data allowance monthly depending on what you use. Watch, lets you stream unlimited Sky Go, Sky Sports and Sky Kids without costing on data (not just for this weekend).

Or if you want to try something different, all your options are clearly explained here in our best SIM only deals and here in our best mobile phone deals.

Sophia Ahmad, director of Sky Mobile, said: "Attracting more than one million customers in less than two and a half years shows the power and appeal of our fair and flexible mobile network. Market firsts, such as data rollover with Roll, have helped us reach this milestone. We are delighted to be able to celebrate with our customers by offering a weekend of free data."

You can find out more by heading to the Sky Mobile website.