First batch of Kinect 2 for Windows now up for pre-order

Developers and the public at large will soon gain access to Microsoft's Kinect for Windows v2, as the first batch have just been made available for pre-order.

Pre-orders are up on the Microsoft Store website for $199 (£159, AU$199) in various regions, Microsoft has announced.

It's unclear exactly when Kinect 2 for Windows will ship out, but Microsoft said the new Kinect for Windows SDK 2.0 will enter public beta in July.

In any case, these pre-orders are limited, and once the first batch is exhausted there won't be any more sensors available until later this year.

No shortage of apps

"The Kinect for Windows v2 sensor gives developers more of the precision, responsiveness and intuitive capabilities they need to develop interactive voice and gesture-based applications," Microsoft wrote in its announcement.

Some developers gained access to the new Kinect for Windows in November 2013 so Microsoft could ensure there will be apps when it becomes publicly available.

However, the company notes the new sensor won't ship with any software included.

Developers hoping to use Kinect for Windows v2 were disappointed to learn last year that there will not be an adapter to connect the Xbox One's Kinect sensor to PCs, so they'll need to pre-order a sensor now - or wait until later this year to get one.