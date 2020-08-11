Gaming laptop deals: The Asus Zephyrus G14 is $150 off right now at Best Buy

One of the most popular gaming laptops this year, the Asus Zephyrus G14 is currently on sale right now at Best Buy for just $949.99 - a stunning $150 discount overall.

The Asus Zephyrus G14 currently sits in the top spot on our best gaming laptops guide so we've always got our eyes peeled to see when it's on sale. This is the cheapest we've ever seen it go for so far, making this is a prime gaming laptop deal for those looking for a portable but powerful machine. The featured offer is on the baseline model, which features an AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS, GTX 1650, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 120Hz screen - great specs for such a tiny machine at this price point.

We especially think this is a good buy for students shopping around in the back to school sales right now. Not only will this laptop handle your games, but that powerful processor, spacious hard drive, and small form factor make it super versatile if you need a laptop that does everything.

For some added context, we've also rounded up a few more of our favorite gaming laptops deals available at Best Buy this week down below - perfect for those on a budget or needing something a little more powerful.

Gaming laptop deals at Best Buy this week

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop: $1,099 $949.99 at Best Buy

Ranked top in our best gaming laptops buying guide, these small but mighty Asus Zephyrus G14's are popular right now and it's easy to see why. A brand new Ryzen 7 processor, 512GB SSD and small form factor make these perfect for those who need flexibility out of their gaming laptop, such as students or gamers on the go.

Asus TUF 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $999.99 $949.99 at Best Buy

For those of you who value raw power over portability, then check out this Asus TUF gaming laptop, which is $50 off right now. The main selling point here is the GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card, which is something you just don't see at this price point. That said, it's definitely bulkier than the Zephyrus G14, although some might prefer it's classic gamer aesthetic.

Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $669.99 at Best Buy

If you're really on a budget, then this Acer Nitro 5 offers fantastic power for the money. Inside, you're getting an AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 graphics card - specs that will get anyone started in the world of 1080p gaming, and all for well under $700.

If you want to do more research, or see prices outside of the US, check out the best Asus Zephyrus G14 prices page, where you'll find all the information you need. For those looking to cast their net wider, head over to our cheap gaming laptop deals page where we've got an exhaustive list of offers ranging from $600 to just over $1,000. Or if you're just looking for an everyday machine, check out the best budget laptop deals on sale now.

