Final Fantasy XII and Jurassic World Evolution headline new Xbox Game Pass titles for February

February has rolled around and has brought with it new Xbox Game Pass additions to delight gaming fans subscribing to Microsoft’s all-you-can-eat service.

From a long-awaited Final Fantasy title to some welcome new additions to the cloud-gaming portion of Xbox Game Pass, we’re here to go through the list of new games and highlight the ones you’ll want to try first. There are also a couple of games leaving too, so be sure to give those a try before you’re out of luck...

What’s new? What’s Leaving?

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age

Coming to Console and PC - February 11

If you’re already missing the recently removed Final Fantasy XV, why not jump into Final Fantasy XII to fill that void. This remaster of the series’ twelfth mainline installment will put you in the shoes of a wannabe sky pirate in a world of magic and airships. If that sounds like your vibe, and you just love a good ol’ RPG, check this one out.

Project Winter

Coming to Cloud, PC and Console - February 4

You might have seen some of your favorite streamers playing this one, pictured up top, after the rise of Among Us. Another social deduction game, up to 8-players are tasked with surviving and escaping from a desolate winter landscape. Though watch out, as everyone might not be who they say they are...

(Image credit: Tomas Sala)

The Falconeer

Coming to Cloud, PC and Console - February 4

This open-world air combat game was created by one person, can you believe it? In The Falconeer you’ll take to the skies atop a giant Falcon and fight against threats from both the air, land and sea. Now’s a great opportunity to explore the beautiful world created for this Xbox Series X and S launch game!

Other games on the way

Players can also look forward to these games on Xbox Game Pass this February

Ghost of a Tale - PC - February 4

Jurassic World Evolution - Cloud and Console - February 11

Stealth Inc. 2: A Game of Clones - Cloud and Console - February 11

Wolfenstein: Youngblood - Cloud - February 11

Games that are leaving

Fans had also better watch out for these titles that are on their way out in February. You’ll be able to keep playing the games if you already owned them or used your Xbox Game Pass discount to purchase them.