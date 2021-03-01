Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade won't take full advantage of the PS5

Final Fantasy 7 Remake fans excited for what the PS5 upgrade might bring will unfortunately have to wait for Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 to see how Square Enix can fully utilize the PS5’s hardware features.

The news comes from a Famitsu interview translated by VGC with Final Fantasy 7 Remake co-director Tetsuya Nomura, who said that PS5 hardware features, namely the DualSense controller’s adaptive triggers, will only be “partially supported.”

While Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade’s PS5 release boasts a quality-of-life feature set you’d expect from a current generation upgrade, such as a higher frame rate and better image quality, Nomura confirmed that we’ll have to wait for Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 for the full PS5 hardware experience. He said: “in terms of using all of the features of PlayStation 5, please wait for the next game where we can start from scratch.”

Next-gen niceties

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade is scheduled to release on June 10 for the PS5. Fans who are lucky enough to own a PS5 will be able to upgrade their PS4 version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake at no additional cost, a pretty classy move on Square Enix’s part.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade also features additional paid DLC, starring fan-favorite character Yuffie, that will be exclusive to the PS5 version. Additionally, the reveal trailer aired during the last PlayStation State of Play presentation detailed improvements to frame rate and visuals, a new photo mode, difficulty options and much faster loading times.

As for when we’ll see Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2, then, remains unknown, but Nomura stated he would like to release the game “as soon as possible.” Given how much Final Fantasy 7 Remake blew us away, we’re more than happy to wait as long as is needed for Square Enix to deliver the best PS5 experience it possibly can.