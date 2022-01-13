Epic Fitbit deals at Amazon: Fitbit Sense, Luxe, and the Fitbit Charge 5 on sale

Fitbit deals are always a hot commodity in January, and luckily for you, Amazon's latest sale is offering discounts on the best-selling activity tracker, including the Fitbit Luxe, the Sense smartwatch, and the all-new Fitbit Charge 5.



You can snag the top-rated Fitbit Luxe on sale for $129.95 (was $149.95), the 2021 Fitbit Charge 5 marked down to $149.95 (was $179.95), and a massive $100 price cut on the Fitbit Sense smartwatch.



While Amazon's offers aren't the lowest prices we've seen, today's discounts are the best deals you can find right now and impressive discounts on some of Fitbit's best-selling activity trackers. We don't know how long Amazon will have the Fitbits on sale, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.



Today's best Fitbit deals

Fitbit Luxe: $149.95 $129.95 at Amazon

Save $20 - Named Techradar's best fitness tracker of 2021, the Fitbit Luxe features a stylish design, excellent activity tracking, and provides up to five days of battery life. Amazon has the fitness tracker on sale for $129.95, which is the best deal we've seen this year and $30 more than the record-low price.

Fitbit Charge 5: $179.95 $149.95 at Amazon

Save $30 - While we've seen a lower price before, Amazon has the 2021 Fitbit Charge 5 on sale for $149.95, which is the best deal you can find right now. The powerful fitness tracker is well suited for anyone starting to get serious about working out but doesn't yet need a fully-fledged smartwatch.

Fitbit Sense: $299.95 $199.95 at Amazon

Save $100 - Our favorite Fitbit deal is the Fitbit Sense which is on sale for $199.95 thanks to today's massive $100 discount. The feature-packed smartwatch tracks heart rate, activity, sleep, and stress and features smartphone notifications, contactless payments, and GPS technology.

