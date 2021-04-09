Epic Best Buy sale: deals on TVs, laptops, the iPhone 12, headphones, and more

The Best Buy 3-day sale kicks off today and we're rounding up the top deals which include massive price cuts on everything from TVs, laptops, and headphones to tablets, the iPhone 12, and so much more.

Some highlighted bargains from today's sale include the Toshiba 50-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for just $329.99 and this massive 70-inch 4K TV marked down to just $549.99. You'll also find laptop deals like the HP 2-in-1Chromebook on sale for only $299 and an impressive $360 discount on the powerful Microsoft Surface Pro 7.



If you're looking for Apple deals at the Best Buy sale, you can save up to $800 on the all-new iPhone 12 and snag the Beats Solo Pro headphones down to a record-low price of $169.99.



See more of the top deals from the Best Buy 3-day sale below, and keep in mind these incredible offers end on Sunday at midnight, so we recommend snagging these bargains now before it's too late.

The top Best Buy deals

Toshiba 43-inch 4K UHD Fire TV: $329.99 $269.99 at Best Buy

Save $60 - This TV deal from Best Buy includes a $60 discount on this Toshiba 43-inch 4K TV. This smart set has the Fire TV experience built in and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.View Deal

Toshiba 50-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $379.99 $329.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - You can pick up this 50-inch 4K TV for just $329.99. This cheap TV deal has the Fire experience built in, so you can stream your favorite apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Video from the home screen of your TV.View Deal

Hisense 70-inch H65 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $649.99 $549.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - This Hisense might be on the cheaper end of things, but that doesn't mean it's not packed to the brim with great features. And, with a $100 discount, you're also getting a fantastic price. With Google Assistant and Chromecast built right in, you're off to a great start, and you're also getting Motion Rate 120 and DTS Sound Studio.View Deal

LG 65-inch 4K UHD NanoCell Smart TV: $999.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - Best Buy has this LG 65-inch 4K TV marked down to $899.99 this week. This 4K TV deal features a stunning 65-inch NanoCell display for life-like images with bold, bright colors and sharp contrasts.View Deal

HP 2-in-1 14-inch Touch-Screen Chromebook: $399 $299 at Best Buy

Save $100 - Pick up this HP 2-in-1 Chromebook for just $299 at the Best Buy 3-day sale. The ultra-thin Chromebook features a 14-inch touch-screen display, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and an Intel Celeron N4000 processor.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with black Type Cover: $959 $599 at Best Buy

Save $360 - A fantastic deal, Best Buy has the versatile Surface Pro 7 on sale for $599. The powerful tablet features a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, includes a full keyboard experience, and provides up to 10 hours of battery life.View Deal

Lenovo L13 Yoga 2-in-1 Touch-Screen Laptop: $929.99 $829.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - A fantastic deal, you can score a $100 discount on this Lenovo L13 Yoga at Best Buy. You're getting a 13-inch Full HD multitouch screen display, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD, an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, and a 360-degree flip-and-fold design.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 14 7000 2-in-1 13-inch Laptop: $1,349.99 $1,049.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - The 2-in-1 Dell Inspiron 7000 laptop gets a massive $300 at Best Buy's latest sale. You're getting a 13.3-inch 4K touch screen display, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD, and an Intel Core i7 processor.View Deal

iPhone 12 at Best Buy |save up to $800 with qualified activation and trade-in

A fantastic iPhone deal, you can save up to $800 on the all-new iPhone 12 with trade-in and qualified activation from AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon. The iPhone 12 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and Apple's A14 Bionic chip, the fastest chip ever in a smartphone.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G at Best Buy | save up to $250 with qualified activation

You can save up to $250 on the all-new Samsung Galaxy S21 with qualified activation from AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon at Best Buy. The Galaxy S21 features a 6.2-inch display, 128GB of storage, and provides an all-day battery life.View Deal

Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds: $249.99 $149.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - For those looking for fitness-inspired wireless earbuds, you can snag the Powerbeats Pro on sale for just $149.99 at Best Buy. You're scrapping noise cancellation in favor of fantastic comfort and an ear grip design that ensures your buds will never slip out during even the most intense of workouts.

View Deal

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: $299.99 $159.99 at Best Buy

Save $140 - The best-selling Beats Solo Pro are on sale for a record-low price of $159.99 at Best Buy. The wireless headphones feature active noise canceling technology and provide an impressive 22-hours of battery life. This applies to the Dark Blue, Light Blue, and Red matte collections.View Deal

You can also see more of the best cheap TV deals and sales and the best cheap laptop deals.



You can also see the best Apple Watch deals and the best Samsung Galaxy S21 deals.