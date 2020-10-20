Early Black Friday deal at Amazon: Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones get a $50 price cut

The Amazon Black Friday sale will be here before you know it, and the retailer is giving us a sneak peek with a fantastic deal on a pair of top-rated noise canceling headphones. For a limited time, you can get the Bose QuietComfort 35 II on sale for $299.99 (was $349.99). That's a $50 discount and the best price we've found for the wireless earphones.

Early Amazon Black Friday deal:

Bose QC35 II: $349.99 $299.99 at Amazon

Bose is no stranger to great comfort and impressive sound quality, and the Bose QC35 II doesn't fall far from the tree. These wireless headphones also boast two levels of active noise cancellation, a 2-microphone system, and are on sale for $299.99.

The Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II feature world-class noise cancelation technology with three different levels to fit any environment. As the name implies, the lightweight headphones offer a comfortable around-ear fit with pillow-like cushions that provide all-day comfort. The wireless headphones also work with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant so you can control your music, check the weather, and more, completely hands-free.



While this isn't the cheapest price we've seen on the Bose QuietComfort 35 II, it's still a great early Black Friday deal for those looking to save on a pair of high-quality noise-canceling headphones.

