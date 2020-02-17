Disney Plus in March 2020: new movies and shows, including Black Panther

Some big hitters are coming to Disney Plus in March 2020, including the fantastic Black Panther, which finally joins the collection of Marvel movies on the service.

Note that Disney hasn't revealed its full list of content coming to the service in March 2020 – that will likely come closer towards the end of February. This is everything we know so far, though, based on new episode premieres we know about and Disney Plus's handy feature of telling you which older movies are coming to the service in the future.

We also know of a few other releases on Disney Plus in March 2020, like the original movie Stargirl, which was previously revealed as March 13. And The Clone Wars' final season will continue throughout March 2020 after debuting on February 21. Dreadful guinea pig action movie G-Force also joins in on the fun from March 14.

Other originals, like Shop Class presented by Justin Long, are more kid-oriented, but we've listed those below too in case they take your fancy. We've bolded out our personal highlights, and we'll update this list when we know what else Disney has planned for the service in March 2020.

Disney Plus in March 2020: movies and TV shows confirmed so far

Black Panther – March 4

Bedtime Stories – March 5

One Day at Disney (new episode) – March 6

Disney Fairy Tale Weddings (new episode) – March 6

Marvel Hero Project (new episode) – March 6

Diary of a Future President (new episode)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (new episode) – March 6

Shop Class (new episode) – March 6

Stargirl – March 13

One Day at Disney (new episode) – March 13

Disney Fairy Tale Weddings (new episode) – March 13

Marvel Hero Project (new episode) – March 13

Diary of a Future President (new episode) – March 13

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (new episode) – March 13

Shop Class (new episode) – March 13

G-Force – March 14

One Day at Disney (new episode) – March 20

Disney Fairy Tale Weddings (new episode) – March 20

Marvel Hero Project (new episode) – March 20

Diary of a Future President (new episode) – March 20

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (new episode) – March 20

Shop Class (new episode) – March 20

A Wrinkle in Time – March 25

One Day at Disney (new episode) – March 27

Disney Fairy Tale Weddings (new episode) – March 27

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (new episode) – March 27

Shop Class (new episode) – March 27