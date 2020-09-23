Disney Plus in October 2020: every new movie and TV show

October is a big month on Disney Plus for Star Wars fans thanks to the highly-anticipated premiere of The Mandalorian season 2. Don't cancel all your plans just yet, though, as the first episode won’t appear until the end of the month.
It’s just as well that there are some other new additions to the service through the rest of October to keep you occupied until your return to a galaxy far, far away. One such addition is another Disney Plus original series: The Right Stuff. This drama, which follows the famed Mercury Seven astronauts and the early days of the American Space Race, will be making its debut on October 9 with new episodes weekly.
There are some fun flicks being added, too, like X2 and The Sorcerer’s Apprentice while the brand new short Once Upon a Snowman will send us on an adventure with everyone’s favourite sentient snowman: Olaf.
Subscribers in the UK will finally get the chance to stream the latest Pixar hit, Onward while kids and exasperated parents will be delighted as the UK service becomes the new home for Disney Channel, DisneyXD and Disney Junior content from October 1.
Below, you’ll find what’s new on Disney Plus in October 2020. We’ve put a few of our highlights in bold.
If you're in the UK, scroll to the bottom, and you'll find region-specific Disney Plus movies and shows coming in October 2020 there.
- How to watch the Marvel movies in order
- How to watch the Star Wars movies in order
- Best Disney Plus movies
October 1
- Maleficent
October 2
- Beverly Hills Chihuahua
- Cheaper by the Dozen 2
- Mr. Holland's Opus
- Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under (season 1)
- The Simpsons (season 31)
- Zenimation: Extended Edition
- Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom (new episode)
- One Day at Disney (new episode)
- Weird But True (new episode)
October 9
- The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader
- Oil Spill of the Century
- Wild Portugal
- X2
- The Right Stuff (Season 1, episode 1 and 2)
- Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom (new episode)
- Weird But True (new episode)
- One Day at Disney (new episode)
October 16
- Disney Junior the Rocketeer (season 1)
- Drain (season 3)
- Lost on Everest
- Marvel's Iron Man & Captain America: Heroes United
- Clouds
- The Right Stuff (new episode)
- One Day at Disney (new episode)
- Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom (new episode)
- Meet the Chimps
- Weird But True (new episode)
October 23
- Gathering Storm (season 1)
- India from Above (season 1)
- Marvel Super Hero Adventures (shorts) (season 4)
- Pompeii: Secrets of the Dead
- Ultimate Viking Sword
- Once Upon a Snowman
- The Big Fib (new episodes)
- Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom (new episode)
- The Right Stuff (new episode)
- Weird But True (new episode)
- One Day at Disney (new episode)
October 30
- The Mandalorian (season 2, episode 1)
- Disney the Owl House (season 1)
- The Sorcerer's Apprentice
- X-Ray Earth (season 1)
- Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom (new episode)
- Weird But True (new episode)
- One Day at Disney (new episode)
- The Right Stuff (new episode)
Disney Plus UK in October 2020
For Disney Plus UK, expect all of the original episodes for the shows mentioned above like The Mandalorian , The Right Stuff and One Day at Disney, as well as the following region-specific additions, some of which comes as a result of Disney Plus becoming the new home for Disney Channel, DisneyXD and Disney Junior content in the UK from October 1.
October 1
- Gabby Duran and the Unsittables
- Just Roll With It
- Miraculous: Tales of Lady Bug and Cat Noir
- Raven's Home
October 2
- Onward
October 9
- Upside Down Magic
October 16
- The Rocketeer
- Gordon Ramsay Uncharted (season 1)
- Rio 2