Discounts on Galaxy S9 and iPhone deals kickstart Carphone Warehouse's Black Friday offers

It's happening. Phone prices are dropping left, right and centre as phone retailers battle it out to give the best Black Friday discounts. The much-anticipated day is still a fortnight away and yet Carphone Warehouse has already got the sales party started with some opening mobile phone deals.

Available until November 16, they're on its in-house iD network and consists of a rather attractive collection of phone contracts for you to choose from. Our favourite of the lot has to be its Samsung Galaxy S9 deal. Carphone is offering up an S9 with 500MB of data, no upfront cost and a £26.99 monthly payment. This deal will be perfect for those who want a high-spec flagship but aren't very big data users.

Another impressive deal it has released is the iPhone 8 with 500MB of data, an upfront cost of £49.99 and a monthly cost of £24.99. Again, you need to be careful with this one when it comes to data. But it's one of the best prices you'll see on the fantastic 2017 Apple flagship smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S9 from Carphone Warehouse | iD | £99.99 FREE upfront | 500MB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £26.99pm

Having a big upfront fee can be daunting so we completely understand wanting to cut that out, here you just have to pay your monthly costs. But watch your data usage as you will only have 500MB to use. Total cost over 24 months is £647.76

iPhone 8 direct from iD | £69.99 £49.99 upfront | 500MB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £24.99pm

Here you get the best of both worlds, you're not getting a huge upfront cost and the monthly cost is pretty good too. Balance out the two by paying a bit in each with this contract - one of the cheapest iPhone 8 deals we've seen to date. Total cost over 24 months is £697.75

iD's other Black Tag phone deals:

Although the iPhone 8 and Samsung S9 are our two favourite deals here, Carphone Warehouse has released a load more on its iD Mobile network. So take a look through the following for your favourite smartphone:

- iPhone 7: £59.99 £49.99 upfront, monthly cost of £19.99, 500MB of data

- iPhone 6S: £49.99 £19.99 upfront, monthly cost of £17.99, 500MB of data

- Huawei P20 Pro: £49.99 £19.99 upfront, monthly cost of £22.99, 500MB of data

- Huawei P20: £99.99 £19.99 upfront, monthly cost of £18.99, 500MB of data

- Huawei P20 Lite: Free upfront, monthly cost of £13.99, 500MB of data

- Huawei P Smart: FREE upfront, monthly cost of £11.99, 500MB of data

- Nokia 6.1: FREE upfront, monthly cost of £11.99, 500MB of data

- Samsung J6 2018: FREE upfront, monthly cost of £10.99, 500MB of data

- Samsung A6: FREE upfront, monthly cost of £12.99, 500MB of data

Who is iD Mobile?

iD Mobile is a sub-section of Carphone Warehouse so you can rest assured that it is a trustworthy source for your new phone deal. It piggybacks off the Three network's coverage, so pretty good for most parts of the UK. And you can use roaming in 50 destinations around the world.

