Dell XPS Black Friday laptop deals are here - and you can save up to $450 right now

Dell has launched its own Black Friday laptop deals well ahead of the scheduled November 27 date - and we're seeing some stunning XPS offers among them right now. The traditionally premium computers are seeing some excellent price drops this week, with savings reaching $450 off today.

That discount sits on the super flashy Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 - an i7 configuration with an eye-watering 3840 x 2400 WLED touch display and some powerful specs under the hood as well. We were previously seeing this model up for close to $2,000, but today you can pick it up for just $1,499 at Dell.

If you're after something a little cheaper, however, Dell's Black Friday laptop deals are also offering some of the lowest prices on smaller rigs we've seen in a while.

You'll find an i3 build (though still offering 2-in-1 functionality and a 256GB SSD) for just $799.99 courtesy of a $200 price drop right now. We've previously seen price tags flashing in at $699, but that was on an older model with 128GB of storage, and this is a powerful 2-in-1 touchscreen configuration. That makes this an excellent Dell XPS deal in its own right.

We're seeing offers all the way up the price range right now, so you'll find plenty more Black Friday laptop deals from Dell just below. However, if you're not in the US, you'll find more budget laptop sales further down the page. We're also bringing you all the best Black Friday deals available so far right here on TechRadar.

Dell XPS Black Friday deals

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 13.4-inch laptop: $999.99 $799.99 at Dell

There's a $200 discount on this 2-in-1 Dell XPS 13 in Dell's latest Black Friday laptop deals. We were only seeing $130 off earlier this week, which makes this a particularly stunning offer. That means you're getting a great price on a 10th gen i3 build, complete with 4GB RAM, a 256GB SSD, and an FHD+ touch display. However, it's worth noting that an i5 processor and 8GB RAM will only run you $100 extra right now.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 13.4-inch laptop: $1,249.99 $899.99 at Dell

This Dell laptop deal was available for just $1,049.99 last week, but now you can pick it up with a full $350 discount. The powerful touchscreen laptop offers up 8GB RAM, a 10th gen i5 processor, and a 256GB SSD.

Dell XPS 15 15.6-inch laptop: $1,349.99 $1,149.99 at Dell

If you need a larger display, you can save $200 on the Dell XPS 15 this week as well. You're dropping down to a 9th generation processor but still picking up plenty of power in that i7 model. Plus, you'll find 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD, and GTX 1650 graphics inside this early Black Friday laptop deal.

Dell XPS 13 13.3-inch laptop: $1,649.99 $1,299.99 at Dell

This is one powerful machine. There's a 10th generation hexacore i7 processor inside here, with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD as well. Not only that, but this is a UHD display at 3840x2160 resolution on the touchscreen panel as well.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 13.4-inch laptop: $1,949.99 $1,499.99 at Dell

Save $450 on this incredible Dell XPS laptop - offering up a stunning WLED UHD 3840 x 2400 touch display, 10th gen i7 processor, 16GB SSD, and 512GB SSD. Those specs are similar to that on offer in the model above, but this 2-in-1 machine can flip round to become a turbocharged tablet as well.

More Black Friday laptop deals

Acer 315 15.6-inch Chromebook | carry case sleeve: $219 $179 at Walmart

This is an excellent cheap laptop deal - the Acer 315 feels excellent to use, you're getting a full-sized 15.6-inch display, and there's an Intel Celeron N4000 processor under the hood as well. Plus, you're getting a free sleeve included in this $40 discount.

HP 14t 14-inch laptop: $529.99 $489.99 at HP

This 14-inch HP laptop is sporting 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a 10th generation i3 processor. That's a fine spec sheet for a sub-$500 laptop ready for working from home.

