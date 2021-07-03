Dell launches Black Friday in July sale with laptop deals starting from $269

Dell has launched its own answer to the 4th of July sales, with a 'Black Friday in July' event that's offering big discounts on everything from cheap everyday browsing machines to the most powerful of gaming laptops. That means there's something for everyone on offer right now - perfect if you need to upgrade your PC without breaking the bank. We wouldn't wait too long, though - some of these offers are limited in quantity, so if a price looks right, we'd take advantage of it soon.

The cheapest offer in today's Dell laptop deals is this $269.99 (was $368.99) Inspiron 15 3000. Whereas we usually expect budget machines like this to come with 64GB of storage, you're actually still picking up a 128GB SSD under the hood here, as well as an Intel Pentium Silver N5030 processor.

That's excellent value for money, but if you need a little more power, the 11th generation i3 configuration is now down to $379.99 (was $518.99) and manages to pack a 1TB hard drive into that price as well.

Highlights also include the new touchscreen 15-inch machine, sporting an impressive 1TB SSD and Ryzen 7 processor as well as a massive $249 discount down to $799.99 (was $1,048.99) as well as a 17.3-inch Dell G7 taking a $400 price drop down to $1,099.99.

You'll find all our top picks just below and plenty more cheap laptop deals further down the page as well.

Today's best Dell laptop deals

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 15.6-inch laptop (128GB): $368.99 $269.99 at Dell

Save $99 - This is an entry-level model, but you're still getting a speedy 128GB SSD under the hood as well as an Intel Pentium Silver N5030 processor. We usually see around 64GB of storage on Windows laptops under $300, and while that 4GB RAM is fairly standard here you're still getting a nice 15.6-inch machine for everyday browsing and streaming.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 15.6-inch laptop (1TB): $518.99 $379.99 at Dell

Save $139 - The 11th generation i3 processor inside this Dell Inspiron is offering up excellent value for money at under $400. However, you're also getting a massive 1TB SATA hard drive and 8GB RAM in here as well. Those are some big specs for a $379 machine, and while that storage is a little slower you won't be left wanting for more.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 15.6-inch laptop (512GB): $638.99 $479.99 at Dell

Save $159 - There's a massive 512GB SSD inside this Dell Inspiron 15 3000 - far more storage than you'd usually find in a sub-$500 laptop deal. Not only that, but you're not sacrificing anything to pack that storage, with a Ryzen 5 processor and 8GB RAM both looking well placed here too.

New Dell Inspiron 14-inch laptop: $778.99 $649.99 at Dell

Save $129 - The new Dell Inspiron is taking a $129 price drop at Dell today, with an 11th generation i5 processor, 512GB SSD, and 8GB RAM. That's a similar spec to the cheaper 15.6-inch model above, however, you are picking up a more premium chassis here, with a more compact 14-inch design.

Dell Inspiron 15-inch touch laptop: $1,048.99 $799.99 at Dell

Save $249 - You'll find a powerful Ryzen 7 processor in this 14-inch laptop, supported by 16GB RAM and a massive 1TB SSD. We don't see such a large SSD dropping down below $800 every day, in fact, it's particularly rare, so if you're after plenty of speedy storage this is the model for you.

Dell G7 17.3-inch gaming laptop: $1,499.99 $1,099.99 at Dell

Save $400 - This massive 17.3-inch machine packs a hexacore 10th generation i7 processor capable of running at up to 5GHz as well as a GTX 1660Ti GPU with 6GB of DDR6. That's plenty of power for the latest titles, especially considering you're picking up 16GB RAM here as well. Plus, you'll be able to store a good few titles with that 512GB SSD.

New Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 16-inch laptop: $1,259.99 $1,129.99 at Dell

Save $130 - The new Dell Inspiron 16 Plus runs at a different display ratio to the standard 16:9 machines, giving you a little extra height to your display. That's perfect for multi-tasking and keeping things clear, but you'll also find some hefty specs under the hood here as well. An 11th generation i7 processor running eight cores at up to 4.6GHz is certainly not to be missed, but you'll also find 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD inside as well.

More Dell laptop deals

