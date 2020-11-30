Cyber Monday headphones deals: get these Sony headphones before they sell out

Sony headphones are among the best cans you can buy in 2020, with the brand's noise-cancelling headphones and true wireless earbuds becoming long-running favorites here at TechRadar – and thanks to these Cyber Monday headphones deals, you can get your hands on a pair for less.

Prices have been slashed in the run up to Cyber Monday in the US and the UK, and now that the big day is here, it's your last chance to get these Sony headphones at the lowest prices we've ever seen. (Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best Sony headphones deals in your region.)

In the US, you can get the brilliant Sony WH-1000XM3 for $214.99, saving you $135 – and there's even a Sony WH-1000XM4 deal to snap up if you want the newest model, with Amazon slashing the price from $349.99 to $278.

While the latest Sony headphones haven't been discounted in the UK just yet, you can still get a £100 saving on the WH-1000XM3 noise-cancelling headphones, as well as the Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Earbuds at their lowest ever price.

There are cheaper options on both sides of the pond too, which means there's a Sony headphones deal out there for every budget – you can find all the best deals below, kicking off with the US. If you're in the UK, scroll down to find the best Sony headphones deals in your area this Cyber Monday.

Today's best Sony headphone deals (US)

Sony WH-1000XM4: $349.99 $278 at Amazon

Amazon has dropped the price of TechRadar's top-rated headphones by $72. That's $20 lower than the Lightning deal found during Prime Day 2020, but you'll need to be quick if you want to grab the noise-cancelling cans at this price. You may find cheaper headphones this Cyber Monday, but you won't find any better than the WH-1000XM4.

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones: $349.99 $214.99 at Focus Camera

Give your ears a treat with Sony's excellent, top-of-the-line wireless and noise-cancelling cans, while also saving yourself loads of cash in the process thanks to this top Cyber Monday deal from Amazon.

Sony WI-C310 Wireless Earbuds: $39.99 $18 at Amazon

Save over 50% on these Sony wireless earbuds, which come with 15 hours of battery life, inbuilt microphones for making calls, and 9mm drivers for crisp, clear sound.

Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds: $229 $168 at Best Buy

Save over $61on the best wireless earbuds of 2020 at Best Buy, which is the lowest price we've seen so far for the Sony WF-1000XM3. Featuring industry-leading noise cancellation, brilliant sound, and a fantastic battery life, the Sony WF-1000XM3 have consistently ranked as TechRadar's favorite pair of wireless earbuds.

View Deal

Sony WH-XB900N noise-cancelling headphones: $248 $123 at Amazon

This is an incredible 50% discount on these bassy headphones from Sony, which come with 30 hours of battery life, intuitive touch controls, and active noise cancellation.



View Deal

Sony WH-XB700 EXTRA BASS Wireless Headphones: $129.99 $78 at Amazon

Looking for something a little cheaper? These Sony cans don't come with noise cancellation, but they do boast a 30-hour battery life, a compact on-ear design, and built-in Alexa.

Sony WF-XB700 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds: $129.99 $62.56 at Amazon

Need some cheap wireless earbuds? Check out this fantastic deal from Amazon, which cuts the price of the Sony WF-XB700 by over $67. These sweat / water-resistant buds come with a nine-hour battery life and support for Google Assistant and Alexa.

Today's best Sony headphone deals (UK)

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones: £330 £219 at Amazon

This isn't the lowest deal we've ever seen, but with over £100 off the original RRP, Amazon is giving you the chance to pick up Sony's excellent, top-of-the-line wireless and noise-cancelling cans for a fraction of the price.

View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds: £220 £149 at Amazon

Save over £70 on one of the most popular premium wireless earbuds today at Amazon. Featuring industry-leading noise cancellation and fantastic battery life, the Sony WF-1000XM3 have consistently ranked as TechRadar's favorite pair of wireless earbuds.

View Deal

Sony WH-CH510 wireless headphones: £50 £29.99 at Amazon

If you're just after a super cheap pair of over-ear headphones, these Sony cans should do just the trick - and they cost even less than usual right now. There's a £20 price drop on the WH-CH510 headphones right now - with an impressive 35 hours of battery under the hood, quick charge, a mic for quick hands free calls, and even voice assistant compatibility.

View Deal

Sony WH-XB900N noise-cancelling headphones: £230 £118 at Amazon

With up to 30 hours of battery life, intuitive touch controls and digital noise cancellation, you're picking up a pretty sophisticated set of headphones for a great price here. The WHXB900Ns are more geared towards bass heads, so if you're after that thumping low range you'll be particularly at home here.

View Deal

Sony WF-XB700 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds: £129 £59 at Currys

Need some cheap wireless earbuds? Check out this fantastic deal from Currys, which cuts the price of the Sony WF-XB700 by £70. These sweat / water-resistant buds come with a nine-hour battery life and support for Google Assistant and Alexa.

Not in the US or UK? We've rounded up the best Sony headphone deals in your region below: