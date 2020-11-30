Apple AirPods Cyber Monday deals: huge price drops for AirPods and AirPods Pro

Now that the Cyber Monday deals have arrived, it's a great time to grab yourself a pair of AirPods for much cheaper than RRP, whether you opt for the regular AirPods or the noise-cancelling AirPods Pro.

Now that both models are over a year old, we're seeing some fantastic deals on the true wireless earbuds. In the run up to Cyber Monday, we saw some very impressive discounts on Apple's wireless earbuds, with the AirPods Pro dropping to their lowest price ever in the US and the UK.

Those brilliant prices are still available today on Cyber Monday, with the AirPods Pro costing $199 at Staples or $189 at Woot in the US and £195 at Laptops Direct in the UK. However, we saw prices as low as $169.99 in the US today, so we're eagerly watching to see if they return.

The regular 2019 AirPods have been heavily discounted too, dropping to $109.99 in the US and £124.37 in the UK.

As with previous years, these Cyber Monday AirPods deals are selling out quickly, and some are flashing in and out of stock rather rapidly – that means if you see an AirPods deal you like the look of, you should act quickly.

To make things easier for you, we've rounded up the best AirPods prices below and we'll be updating this article frequently with the best deals over Cyber Monday as we see them.

Today's top Cyber Monday AirPods deals

Cyber Monday AirPods deals in the US

Stunning Airpods deal Apple AirPods Pro: $249.99 $189.99 at Woot

You can get the best-selling Apple AirPods Pro on sale for just $189.99. Other Pro deals have been cheaper, but they've all sold out, making this the best offer still available for Cyber Monday. With noise cancellation, transparency mode, and wireless charging case capable of topping up your AirPods to 24-hours of battery life, these are a great pickup.

Apple AirPods Pro: $249.99 $199.99 at Staples

Woot doesn't have the best return policy, whereas Staples and other retailers are offering extended returns for Cyber Monday purchases. If you're willing to spend a little extra for the option to test and return your AirPods, consider buying from Best Buy instead. If you don't already subscribe to Apple Music, you'll get 4 months free with purchase.View Deal

Apple AirPods 2019 with charging case: $159 $109.99 at Amazon

You'll find the cheapest AirPods on the market with a $50 discount right now at Amazon. It's been as low as $99 in the past few weeks, and we're not sure if that price is going to happen again. It could be there during Cyber Monday 'proper' but it's a gamble at this point.View Deal

Apple AirPods 2019 with wireless charging case: $199 $139.98 at Walmart

This price initially dropped to $108 – the best deal we've seen by far – but has since risen to $139.98. Still, with $60 off, this is still a great deal from Walmart. View Deal

Apple AirPods 2019 with wireless charging case: $199 $139.98 at Amazon

Prefer to buy from Amazon or are finding the deal above is sold out? You can get the AirPods 2019 with a wireless charging case for the same price from the internet's biggest retailer that is also offering a $60 discount.

Cyber Monday AirPods deals in the UK

Apple AirPods Pro: £249 £195 at Laptops Direct

This Laptops Direct deal offers the lowest price we've seen for the AirPods Pro in the UK, cutting the price by a whopping £55. For your money you're getting noise cancellation, a nifty transparency mode, and a wireless charging case capable of topping up your AirPods to 24-hours of battery life, alongside great sound and Apple connectivity.View Deal

Apple AirPods 2019 with charging case: £159 £124.49 at John Lewis

If you don't need wireless charging, you can save yourself some cash and pick up the standard 2019 AirPods. While this is undoubtably a good deal, it's worth noting that we've been seeing this price since November last year. On the other hand, Airpods Pro have started selling out thanks to Cyber Monday, so anyone hoping to get them in 2020 should buy a pair now.View Deal

Apple AirPods 2019 with wireless charging case: £199 £157 at John Lewis

Grab the wireless charging buds for over £40 off in Cyber Monday AirPods deals. It's a much easier way of keeping on top of your AirPods' battery levels, and if you've already got Qi charging pads around the house you're sorted.

Wireless Charging Case only: £79 £69 at BT

Maybe you already nabbed a pair of AirPods and you're wishing they had wireless charging capabilities? Well, this is how you upgrade them - buy a new charging case that gives you that skill. Plus you won't have to worry your 'Pods will become useless if you lose that other one.

Which AirPods are best for me?

There are three different AirPods models to choose from: the Apple AirPods (2019) with a regular charging case or a wireless charging case, and the AirPods Pro.

The 2019 AirPods are an upgrade to the original true wireless earbuds, coming with an H1 chip which allows for faster pairing times, more reliable wireless connectivity, and hands-free access to the Siri voice assistant.

You can either get these earbuds with a regular charging case, or for a little more money, a wireless charging case that you can simply place of a Qi-certified charging mat to boost the battery. Be sure to double check which version you're getting when you spot a great Black Friday deal – as a general rule, the wireless charging case tends to be more expensive.

Finally, you have the AirPods Pro, which come with active noise cancellation to block external sound, a new Spatial Audio feature that brings Dolby Atmos immersive sound, and a slicker design that the regular 2019 AirPods. The AirPods Pro come with a wireless charging case as standard, and are the most expensive AirPods on the market.