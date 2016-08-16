Intel's Kaby Lake processors are so powerful, you can play Overwatch without a GPU

You like power, right? So do we, and today Intel let us in on just how powerful its 7th generation Kaby Lake processors are going to be.

The chip maker revealed during its IDF 2016 developer conference that devices housing the Kaby Lake CPUs are so robust, you can play Overwatch without the need for a GPU.

CEO Brian Krzanich hopped on a laptop housing Kaby Lake and proceeded to play the popular multiplayer, which only released in May.

CPUs could power game graphics in the past, but never really something so recent, making this a huge step forward for graphics processing on chips.

While Kaby Lake is a 14nm processor, just like the current-generation Skylake processors, it will have some notable upgrades. Those include fully integrated support for USB-C Gen 2, native HDCP 2.2 support, and, potentially, integrated GPUs better-suited to 4K video.

Kaby Lake devices should start arriving this fall, so stay tuned for more on when you can get in on Intel's next generation of powerful processors.