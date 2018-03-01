The best 4K TVs of 2018 in India

The Indian television market is no stranger to 4K televisions but it's still a fairly recent trend.

These TVs are yet to take over the market, but with more and more brands making cheaper 4K TVs, it is only a matter of time. The high-end TVs from Sony, Samsung and LG are still out of reach for most people, but one could expect these to become cheaper in the near future.

Sony announced its Bravia A1 television last year, competing with LG in the OLED market. Samsung's answer to these OLED panels was with its own QLED technology. Needless to say, there's really a lot happening in the television market, and we're here to help you make the right choices.

Sony Bravia A1E OLED

Sony's brand-new flagship TV is returning to OLED

Dimensions: 1228 x 711 x 86 mm | Weight: 25kgs | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Display: 55-inches OLED | Audio: Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Pulse | Connectivity: Wi-Fi Certified 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Ethernet, Bluetooth 4.1, HDMI, 3 USB Ports | Operating System: Android

Gorgeous picture quality

Innovative and excellent sound

It's not very bright

Android TV is clunky

Sony's Bravia A1 series is its first foray into the OLED market, unveiled at CES last year.

The television was launched in India during July 2017 and has reigned supreme, in terms of performance, since then.

Sony uses Acoustic Surface technology to deliver excellent audio despite the TV's thin-form factor. That, combined with the absolute best picture quality you can get today, makes this the best television to buy in the market. If you can afford it that is.

Read the full review: Sony A1E OLED

LG C7 OLED

Stunning pictures at an affordable price

Dimensions: 1453 x 833 x 46 mm | Weight: 22.8kgs | Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160) | Display: 65-inches OLED | Audio: Dolby Atmos, Dolby Atmos Decoder, DTS Decoder, Surround Mode | Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 4 HDMI Ports, 3 USB Ports, 1 RF In (Antenna/Cable), 1 Composite In, 1 Ethernet, 1 Optical, 1 RS232C (Mini Jack) | Operating System: webOS 3.5

Stunning contrast-rich pictures

Gorgeous ultra-thin design

Excellent operating system

Lacks brightness vs LCD

LG's televisions used to be the best till Sony came along with its OLED TVs. Yet, the LG OLED C7 is a TV that many will like. It's thin, good looking and runs on the company's WebOS platform.

While LG's TVs may not equal Sony's in picture quality, that's very tough to determine unless you're comparing side by side. At the same price range, we wouldn't be surprised if you're conflicted between these two.

Read the full review: LG OLED C7

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A

It doesn't get any better than this

Dimensions: 1232 x 731 x 48 mm | Weight: 17.2 kgs | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Display: 4K HDR | Audio: Dolby Audio/ DTS-HD | Connectivity: 3 HDMI 2.0 ports, 1 USB 3.0 port, 1 USB 2.0 port, Ethernet port, S/PDIF port, dual-band (2.4GHz and 5GHz) Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.0. | Operating System: 64-bit Quad Core Amlogic Cortex-A53 SoC | RAM: 2GB DDR | Storage: 8GB eMMC

Value for money

Great picture quality

Lacks screen uniformity

Needs better contrast ratio

Having won the Red Dot award, it's one of the slimmest TVs on the market. Even at just 4.9mm, it doesn't compromise on its ports and durability. It comes paired with 3 HDMI and USB ports as well as an ethernet port in case your Wi-Fi fails you.

It may not dazzle most people in the myriad of options available in the market right but it's the cream of what's available under Rs 40,000.

Read the full review: Xiaomi Mi TV 4

Samsung Q8C QLED TV

Samsung’s QLED goes curved with intriguing results

Screen sizes available: 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch | Tuner: Freeview HD | 4K: Yes | HDR: Yes | Panel technology: QLED with Edge LED lighting | Smart TV: Yes, Eden 2 (Tizen) | Curved: Yes | Dimensions: 1225.3 x 705.7 x 90.8mm (W x H x D) | 3D: No | Inputs: Four HDMIs, Three USBs, Wi-Fi, Ethernet

Beautiful design

Great picture quality

Good smart system

Expensive

Limited viewing angle

The Samsung Q8C runs on the company's QLED technology, and its unique selling point is the punchy colours and high contrast. Much like the two TVs mentioned above, this one also supports HDR playback, though it lacks Dolby Vision support right now.

The QLED Q8C is also curved and combined with Samsung's no-gap wall mount, making it an excellent addition to any media center. It's suited to anyone looking for a high-end TV that adds to your living room's aesthetics.

Read the full review: Samsung Q8C QLED

Sony Z9D

Sony’s 2016 flagship TV sets new standards

Screen sizes available: 65-inch, 75-inch, 100-inch | Tuner: 4K HDR Processor XI Extreme | 4K: Yes | HDR: Yes | Panel technology: TRILUMINOS Display | Smart TV: Yes | Dimensions: 1462 x 847 x 78 mm | 3D: Yes | Inputs: 4 HDMI ports, 3 USB 3.0 ports, Wi-Fi 2.4GHz / 5GHz, Ethernet | Audio: Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, DTS, PCM

Stunning HDR picture quality

Ground-breaking backlight

It’s expensive

Pretty average audio

With 500 dimming zones, the Sony Z9D is without a doubt the most value-for-money television among the high-end offerings. It supports HDR playback and provides picture quality that could rival the best OLED televisions on the market today, including Sony's own Bravia A1.

The Z9D also provides decent audio quality, and is loud enough for small to medium sized rooms too.

Read the full review: Sony Z9D

Samsung Frame TV

More than a conventional TV

Dimensions: 1234 x 706 x 432 mm | Weight: 18.59 kgs | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Display: 4K UHD, 4K HDR Pro, 4K Color Drive Extreme | Audio: | Connectivity: Wireless Lan Built-in, Bluetooth, 4 HDMI ports, 3 USB ports | Operating System:

Excellent design

Art Mode is good

Average audio quality

The Samsung Frame is perhaps the most beautiful television in the market right now. It's meant to look like a piece of art, and for the most part it does that job admirably.

The television comes with a built in art collection and that exemplifies itself to look like a picture frame. Samsung has compromised picture quality, but that's only compared to the absolute high end TVs out there.

The Frame is cheaper in comparison to those. Buy it to believe it!

Read the full view: Samsung Frame