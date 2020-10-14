Hurry! The cheapest Apple AirPods Prime Day deal ends soon

We're on day two of the Amazon Prime Day sale, and that means you have just hours left to score one of the best Prime Day AirPods deal we've seen.



Right now, you can get the 2019 AirPods with Charging Case on sale for an all-time low price of $114.99. That's a $44 discount and the best deal we've seen for Apple's wireless earbuds



Amazon also has a fantastic deal on the AirPods Pro, which are marked down to a record low price of $199 ($249.99), and you can snag the Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case on sale for $149.98.

Prime Day AirPods deals:

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case $159 $114.99 at Amazon

You can score a massive $44 price cut on the Apple AirPods at Amazon's Prime Day sale. That's the lowest price we've seen for the truly wireless earbuds which come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $199 at Amazon

This Prime Day deal will go fast! Amazon has the Apple AirPods Pro on sale for an all-time low price of $199. The truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life.

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case: $199 $149.98 at Amazon

Amazon has the Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case on sale for $150. That's a $49 discount for the wireless earbuds that can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using a lightning connector.

The 2019 AirPods feature Apple's H1 chip, which provides improved connectivity and seamless pairing. Just pull the earbuds out of the case, and they're ready to use with any Apple device. The H1 chip also offers voice control with Siri so you can get directions, skip songs, and make calls completely hands-free. The earbuds come with a charging case that provides 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

The Amazon Prime Day sale ends tomorrow, so you should snag this stellar Prime Day AirPods deal now before it's too late.

