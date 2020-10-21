Apple AirPods sale: the AirPods Pro get a $30 price cut at Amazon

If you're looking to score a price cut on Apple's best-selling AirPods, then you're in luck. Amazon currently has the AirPods Pro on sale for $219. That's a $30 discount and the best deal we've found for the wireless earbuds.



If you're looking for a slightly lower price tag, Amazon has the 2019 AirPods with Charging Case on sale for $129, and you can snag the Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case on sale for $159.99.

The 2019 AirPods Pro feature Apple's H1 chip, which offers voice control with Siri so you can get directions, skip songs, and make calls completely hands-free. The wireless earbuds now include Active Noise Cancellation to block out unwanted noise, and the Transparency mode allows you to let outside noise in when you need it. The sweat-resistant AirPods also come with new silicon tips in three different sizes to provide a more comfortable and secure fit.



As we mentioned above, this is the best deal we've found for the AirPods Pro and only $20 more than the Prime Day record-low price. It's also a fantastic discount to snag before the madness of Black Friday, and Cyber Monday officially begins.

Apple AirPods deals:

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $219 at Amazon

You can snag the Apple AirPods Pro on sale for $219 at Amazon right now. The truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation, and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life.

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case $159 $129 at Amazon

You can score a $30 price cut on the Apple AirPods with charging case on Amazon. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case: $199 $159.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case on sale for $160. That's a $39 discount for the wireless earbuds that can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using a lightning connector.

