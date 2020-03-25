Cheap iPhone deal at Sprint: get the iPhone XR for just $10 a month

If you're looking for a cheap iPhone deal, then you're in luck. Sprint is currently offering the iPhone XR for just $10 a month on the Sprint Flex 18-month lease. You can also get a $300 prepaid Mastercard when you bring your phone and number to Sprint.

The iPhone XR was released last September, with a starting price of $749. The 2018 iPhone features a 6.1-inch Super Retina OLED display, a 12MP single-lens camera, and includes Apple's powerful A12 Bionic chip. The iPhone XR offers Face ID for secure authentication and provides an impressive battery life of 25 hours of talk time or 15 hours of internet use. It comes in six different color choices and offers a 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB storage option.



An iPhone XR currently retails for $599 at Apple with monthly payments of $24.95 a month. Sprint's limited time offer allows you to pay just $10 a month on the 18-month Flex plan. At month 18, Sprint lets you upgrade to a new model, or allows you to buy the phone with one lump payment or with six monthly installments.

Learn more about the latest iPhone with our iPhone XR review.



