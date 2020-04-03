Smartphone deal at Sprint: switch to Sprint and get a $300 Mastercard

Looking for a cheap smartphone deal? Sprint is currently offering a $300 prepaid Mastercard when you bring your phone and number to Sprint. This phone deal applies to newer devices like the iPhone 11 and Galaxy S20, or you can save on older model phones like the iPhone XR and Galaxy S10e.



Starting now through April 9, if you bring in an eligible device or buy a new phone and sign up for a Sprint Unlimited plan, you'll receive a $300 prepaid Mastercard in the mail. If you bring your own phone, you can buy a SIM kit, or use a Sprint SIM card and then activate your device online. The prepaid Mastercard will then be shipped within 90 days after registration.



This is a fantastic offer if you were thinking of switching to Sprint or looking to save on a brand new phone. As we mentioned above, Sprint's spring sale ends on April 9, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Get a $300 prepaid Mastercard when you switch to Sprint and bring your phone

Sprint is offering a $300 prepaid Mastercard when you bring your phone and number to Sprint. You can also get a $100 prepaid Mastercard when you switch to Sprint and lease ANY smartphone on Sprint.com. Ends 4/9.

