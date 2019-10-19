Capcom has plans to revive some of its dormant franchises

Capcom has been riding high on some big successes recently, with Devil May Cry 5, Monster Hunter World and its Resident Evil 2 remake all receiving critical praise and selling well.

Hoping to build on this success, the publisher has said that it’s looking to bring back some of its still-valuable franchises that have been “dormant” for a while, in addition to making the most of its current fan favourites.

This news comes from Capcom's 2019 financial briefing for investors in which the company laid out its intentions to “continue to strengthen our development structure and promote further systemization to grow our pipeline of new titles geared toward the global market” by both “maximizing the revenue from current core IP” and “actively looking to utilize dormant IP. “

Blast from the past

The franchises Capcom is looking to bring back have, of course, not been revealed just yet. Whatever they are, though, Capcom will be sure that they’re “developed in-line with the highly stringent, world-class quality standards” that the publisher believes led to the success of Monster Hunter World, Devil May Cry 5 and Resident Evil 2.

Of course, for those slightly beleaguered by the seemingly incessant dredging up of games gone by, Capcom’s future will not be entirely about remakes and revivals. The report also makes it clear that for long-term growth there are plans “to develop new brands as well.”

Capcom isn't short of titles fans would be happy to see return so it'll be interesting to see which it chooses and how it experiments with them to bring a more modern touch.