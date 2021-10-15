Can't sleep? The Bose Sleepbuds II have hit their lowest ever price on Amazon

The Bose Sleepbuds II are now $199 on Amazon – a saving of $50 off the regular price, and the cheapest we've ever seen them. These soothing sleep earplugs have never dropped below $250 before, even on Black Friday, and we expect this deal won't last long.

Choosing the best mattress is a good start if you want a better night's sleep, and a white noise machine can help mask distractions, but the Bose Sleepbuds II go even further. Not only do they block out unwanted noise (such as a snoring partner or noisy neighbors), they also provide soothing sounds to help you drift off into a restful sleep faster – and stay there.

Not in the US? Scroll down for the best Bose Sleepbuds II deals near you.

Bose Sleepbuds II: $249 $199 at Amazon

The Bose Sleepbuds II are one of the best sleep aids you can buy, and this is the best offer we've ever seen for them. If you struggle with noise at night, they block out distractions and provide soothing ambient sounds to help you drift off.

When we reviewed the Bose Sleepbuds II, we were particularly impressed by their new, more comfortable design, which uses soft silicone fins to ensure they stay in place overnight, even if you sleep on your side.

We found they effectively masked the annoying background sounds that can keep light sleepers up at night, though you might find the choice of ambient soundscapes a little limited. If you want more variety, take a look at our guide to the best sleep apps, many of which offer a wider range of options.

