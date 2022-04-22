Can't get a Ryzen 7 5800X3D? The Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition has you covered

Audio player loading…

You can now get the new AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor with your new Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 gaming PC, bringing AMD 3D V-Cache to the brand's flagship gaming PC.

The Aurora Ryzen Edition can be outfitted with the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D, which AMD calls the “world’s fastest gaming CPU,” and it's no idle claim. In out AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D review, we found that the new processor punched way above its weight class in terms of gaming performance, easily going toe-to-toe with Intel's best processors.

Alienware also offers an advanced liquid cooling option which, according to the company, offers up to 42% improvement in thermal resistance. Though there’s no word on how this affects operating temperatures, but we didn't see much in the way of overheating with the 5800X3D – at least nothing like we saw during our Intel Core i9-12900K and Core-i5 12600K review .

Alienware is also releasing a new refresh of its 15-inch powerhouse of a laptop, the Alienware m15 R7, which can be configured with an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti.

An update to the 17-inch Alienware m17 is on the way later this year as well, according to PCGamesN. The m17 made our best gaming laptops of 2022, so we are definitely looking to see what the refresh has in store once it's released.

For those looking for a more budget-friendly option, there’s also the Dell G15. However, it can still be outfitted with an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti.

The Alienware Aurora Ryzen R14 with Ryzen 7 5800X3D is available now for $2,949 / £2,297 / AU$4,070, while the Alienware m15 R7 starts at $1,500 / £1,169 / AU$2,070, and the Dell G15 at $900 / £701 / AU$1,242.