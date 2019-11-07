Never mind Black Friday, this booming Bose smart speaker is cheaper than ever today

You can save $100/£100 on the Bose Home Speaker 500 price today - that's the cheapest it's ever been, all just weeks ahead of Black Friday! There's never been a better time to pick up a high-quality speaker with personal assistant integration and a sleek, simple design for under $300/£300.

The Bose Home Speaker 500 was released this year as an answer to the abundance of smart speakers offering personal assistants but with low audio quality. It's not just about amazing Bose audio paired with Google Assistant and Alexa, however. This Bose speaker accomplishes astonishing, room-filling sound thanks to two custom drivers pointing left and right within its smooth shell. Bose designed such a setup to achieve stereo sound separation without the need for a second speaker, and it achieves an impressive soundstage despite the speaker's subtle size.

The Home Speaker 500 model also brandishes an LCD screen displaying the current track you're playing as well as AirPlay 2 compatibility and a custom eight-microphone array that picks up commands from wherever you are, no matter how loud your tunes are playing. We gave the Home Speaker 500 a glowing review, but one drawback was its original price. If you're after a high-quality speaker with Google Assistant and Alexa built directly into the experience, however, this discounted price is perfect for you.

