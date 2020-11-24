Black Friday camera deals: one of the best beginner cameras gets a 25% price cut

Every year the Black Friday camera deals serve up one gloriously unexpected surprise discount on a brand new camera – and in 2020, that title has gone to the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV.

This entry-level Micro Four Thirds camera was only announced in September 2020, but it's already seen the price of its kit lens bundle slashed by 25% (in the US) and by a still very impressive 19% in the UK. (Not in the US/UK? Check out the best Black Friday camera deals near you at the bottom of this page).

This means you can pick up the tiny, 20MP all-rounder with its versatile 14-42mm f/3.5-5.6 EZ pancake lens – a combination that will fit into most trouser pockets – for only $599.99 / £649. That is superb value for one of our favorite beginner cameras.

The reasons why we love the OM-D E-M10 Mark IV, despite its mouthful of a name, are its combination 20MP Micro Four Thirds sensor, 3.0-inch flip-down touchscreen, charming design and five-axis in-body image stabilization. As our review notes, this combo "put it in a different league to smartphones and most pocket cameras".

In our full review of the OM-D E-M10 Mark IV, we praised its unusual combination of a stylish, compact form factor and impressive image stabilization. We said: "One big thing this camera has in its favor is superb in-body image stabilization, which boosts its handheld shooting capabilities and means you can pack light and don’t need a tripod to get fantastic shots, even at night."

This makes it appealing to both beginner photographers or hobbyist snappers who are looking to downsize from their DSLR. Our review concluded: "This is a camera that is easy to overlook, but the E-M10 Mark IV deserves serious consideration. If you’re a beginner or enthusiast who’s looking to take the next step in photography, it's a brilliant option."

Of course, you may also be wondering if it's wise to buy an Olympus camera right now, given that the company has announced that it's exiting the camera business. But we have no hesitation recommending a camera like the OM-D E-M10 Mark IV –the company that has bought the rights to Olympus cameras is committed to supporting its existing products, and there are already a huge range of Micro Four Thirds lenses to choose from, which Panasonic is continuing to support.

For us, the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV represents superb value and is likely to be one of the best Black Friday camera deals this year.

