The best Memorial Day sales 2020: final deals from Lowe's, Home Depot, Best Buy, more

The 2020 Memorial Day sale event is in winding down with hours left to score incredible deals from your favorite retailers like Lowe's, Home Depot, Best Buy, and Amazon. It's your last chance to take advantage of massive discounts on this year's hottest items, including everything from furniture, mattresses, and grills to TVs, laptops, and appliances.



To help you sort through the available deals, we've rounded up the best Memorial Day sales and divided them into categories. These door-busting deals include up to 40% off outdoor items at Home Depot, the all-new Apple Watch 5 down to record low of $299.99, up to $400 off top-brand appliances at Best Buy, and the best-selling LG 65-inch 4K TV on sale for $499.99.



See our full list of Memorial Day sales below, and keep in mind, most offers end tonight, so you should take advantage of these fantastic bargains before it's too late. Plus, with Amazon Prime Day 2020 still up in the air, this might be your last chance to score record-low prices on this year's hottest items.

The best Memorial Day sales 2020:

Our best Memorial Day sale picks:

Memorial Day top deals

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: $39.99 $29.99 at Amazon

You can get the Fire TV Stick on sale for just $29.99 at Amazon. The streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

Apple Watch 5 GPS, 40mm: $399 $299 at Best Buy

Get the all-new Apple Watch 5 on sale for just $299 at Best Buy. That's a $100 discount and the lowest price we've found for the swimproof smartwatch that features GPS technology and an always-on retina display.



Apple AirPods Pro: $249.99 $227.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the 2019 AirPods Pro on sale for $227.99 when you add the earbuds to your cart. The truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life.

LG 65-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV: $549.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

You can get the LG 65-inch 4K TV on sale for $499.99 at Best Buy. The UHD smart TV features webOS and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control so you can turn the TV on, adjust the channel, and browse movies completely hands-free.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop: $1,018.99 $699.99 at Dell

A fantastic price, the Dell XPS 13 laptop is on sale for $699.99. The powerful laptop features a 13.3-inch InfinityEdge display and packs 4GB of RAM, 128GB SSD, and an 8th Generation Intel Core i3-8145U processor.

Ecovacs Deebot 500 Robot Vacuum Cleaner: $279.99 $159.99 at Amazon

Get the Ecovacs Deebot robot vacuum on sale for $159.99 at Amazon. The best-selling vacuum works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control and the compatible app allows you to schedule cleanings from anywhere.

Dyson V8 Animal vacuum cleaner: $399.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

You can save $100 on the best-selling Dyson V8 Animal. The cord-free vacuum features a soft roller cleaner head for hard floors and a motorized cleaner head to remove dirt from carpets and comes with the powerful V8 digital motor.

Home Depot | Save on patio furniture, plants, lawnmowers, and more

Home Depot's outdoor sale includes discounts on patio furniture, umbrellas, plants, lawnmowers, tools, and more. The retailer is also offering free delivery on all orders or you can choose to pick up in-store.

Purple | Up to $400 Off Mattress + Sleep Bundle

Purple's Memorial Day sale includes up to $400 off mattress and sleep bundle. You can save $200 off the Purple Hybrid Premier, $150 off the Purple Hybrid, and $100 off The Purple Mattress.

Wayfair |Up to 65% off Patio Furniture sale

You can save up to 65% on patio furniture at Wayfair's Memorial Day sale which includes deals on couches, chairs, dining tables, and more.

Memorial Day smartwatch deals

Fitbit Charge 3: $149.95 $99.95 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the Fitbit Charge 3 on sale for $99.95 The water-resistant fitness tracker offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring and tracks popular workouts, activity, sleep, and calories burned.

Fitbit Versa Smartwatch: $199 $152 at Amazon

Amazon has the Fitbit Versa smartwatch on sale for $152. The Versa smartwatch can track workouts, activity, and calories burned and can even analyze your sleep to give you helpful insights.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm: $279 $179 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the Apple Watch Series 3 in stock and on sale for only $179. That's the lowest price we've seen for the 38mm smartwatch that features heart rate monitoring and GPS technology.

Apple Watch 5 GPS and Cellular, 44mm: $529 $429 at Best Buy

If you're interested in a cellular plan, Best Buy has a massive $100 price cut on the Apple Watch 5 with cellular. The 44mm smartwatch includes LTE connectivity, which allows you to get internet and phone connectivity on your watch even when your iPhone is far away.

Memorial Day headphone deals

Beats Powerbeats 3 Headphones: $ 199.99 $89.99 at Best Buy

The Powerbeats 3 headphones are on sale for $89.99 at Best Buy. The water-resistant wireless earbuds feature secure-fit earhooks to maximize comfort and stability and provide up to 12 hours of battery life.

Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones: $249.95 $199.99 at Best Buy

For a limited time, the Powerbeats Pro get a $50 price cut at Best Buy. Perfect for workouts, the wireless earbuds are sweat-resistant and provide up to nine hours of battery life.

Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones: $349.95 $199.99 at Best Buy

You can get the best-selling Beats Studio 3 headphones on sale for $199.99 at Best Buy. That's the best price we've found for the wireless headphones that include noise-canceling technology and are available in several different colors.

Apple Airpods (2019) with charging case | $159 $139.95 at B&H Photo

The very cheapest AirPods deal you can grab right now are these second-generation AirPods on sale with a $20 discount at B&H. If you can do without the wireless charging case, this is great deal as you're getting those premium features for much less - balanced audio, a good fit, and seamless iOS integration.

Apple AirPods Pro: $249.99 $227.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the 2019 AirPods Pro on sale for $227.99 when you add the earbuds to your cart. The truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life.

Memorial Day TV deals

Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV: $170 $119.99 at Best Buy

You can score a $50 price cut on the Insignia 32-inch 4K TV at Best Buy. This smart TV has the Fire TV built in and works with Amazon Alexa - enabling voice control for your TV and compatible smart home devices.

Samsung 43-inch 7-Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $327.99 $269.99 at Best Buy

Get the Samsung 43-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $269.99 at Best Buy. The 7-Series TV features a universal guide that allows you to find streaming content and live TV shows from the home screen of your TV.

Sony 49-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $749.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 on the feature-packed Sony 49-inch 4K TV. The Ultra HD TV features smart capabilities and works with the Google Assistant so you can use your voice to control the TV.

Samsung 8-Series 50-inch UHD HDR 4K TV: $429.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic price for feature-packed mid-size TV, you can get the Samsung 50-inch TV on sale for $399.99. The 4K TV features smart capabilities and works with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for voice control.

TCL 65-inch 8 Series Smart 4K UHD TV: $1,999.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

The 65-inch TCL TV gets a massive $1,000 price cut at Best Buy's Memorial Day sale. The big-screen TV features smart capabilities and features a premium picture experience thanks to Quantum Dot technology.

Memorial Day Amazon deals

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Stream your favorite content in 4K resolution with HDR too with the 4K Fire TV Stick that's on sale for $39.99. The streaming player includes an Alexa voice remote so you can use your voice to control your TV.

All-new Fire TV Cube: $119.99 $99.99 at Amazon

You can get the all-new Fire TV Cube on sale for $99.99 at Amazon. That's a $30 discount and the lowest price we've seen hands-free 4K streaming player that's Alexa compatible.

All-new Kindle: $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon

The 2019 Amazon Kindle is on sale for $59.99 at Amazon. That's the lowest price we've found for the e-reader that features a built-in adjustable font light so you can enjoy your e-reader indoors and outdoors.

Memorial Day laptop deals

Inspiron 14 3000 Laptop: $334.98 $299.99 at Dell

For a limited time, you can get the Inspiron 14 3000 on sale for just $299.99. The 14-inch budget laptop packs 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and an Intel Pentium Silver N5000 processor.

HP Laptop 17z: $539.99 $379.99 at HP

A fantastic price, the HP Laptop 17z is on sale for $379.99. The 17-inch laptop provides up to 9 hours of battery life and features 8GB of Ram, 1TB of storage, and an AMD A9-9425 Dual-Core processor.

Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop: $579.99 $549.99 at Dell

Dell has the Inspiron 3000 laptop on sale for $549.99. The 15.6-inch laptop features an AMD Ryzen 5 2500U Mobile processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop: $1,018.99 $699.99 at Dell

A fantastic price, the Dell XPS 13 laptop is on sale for $699.99. The powerful laptop features a 13.3-inch InfinityEdge display and packs 4GB of RAM, 128GB SSD, and an 8th Generation Intel Core i3-8145U processor.

Lenovo ThinkPad X280 Laptop: $2,079 $769 at Lenovo

A fantastic deal, you can get the ThinkPad X280 on sale for just $769 with eCoupon code CLEARMORE. That's a massive $1,310 discount for the 12-inch laptop which features an 8th Generation Intel Core i5-8350U processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

2019 Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch: $1,499 $1,199 at B&H

Save $300 on a powerful MacBook Pro deal this week at B&H. With a 256GB capacity SSD, Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a beautiful Liquid Retina display, you're getting a powerful machine here - and for much cheaper than an almost identical 2020 MacBook Pro.

Memorial Day patio furniture deals

Home Depot | Save on patio furniture, plants, lawnmowers, and more

Home Depot's outdoor sale includes discounts on patio furniture, umbrellas, plants, lawnmowers, tools, and more. The retailer is also offering free delivery on all orders or you can choose to pick up in-store.

Overstock | Patio Super Sale, 70% off + free shipping

Overstock's Patio Super Sale includes up to 70% off patio furniture, rugs, outdoor decor, umbrellas, and more. Overstock's sale has over 1,000 items on sale and the retailer is offering free shipping on everything.

Wayfair |Up to 65% off Patio Furniture sale

You can save up to 65% on patio furniture at Wayfair's Memorial Day sale which includes deals on couches, chairs, dining tables, and more.

Memorial Day mattress deals

Purple | Up to $400 Off Mattress + Sleep Bundle

Purple's Memorial Day sale includes up to $400 off mattress and sleep bundle. You can save $200 off the Purple Hybrid Premier, $150 off the Purple Hybrid, and $100 off The Purple Mattress.

Nectar | $399 of FREE accessories with every mattress

Nectar is offering $399 worth of free accessories with every mattress purchase. This includes a free mattress protector, sheets set, and premium pillows.

Tempur-Pedic | Save up to $500 on select mattress sets

Tempur-Pedic's Memorial Day savings event includes up to $500 in savings on select mattress sets. You can also save 20% on any size Topper and free bundle.

Dreamcloud | Get $200 off a mattress + free combo

Dreamcloud's Memorial Day sale gives you a $200 discount on a mattress and a free combo which includes a weighted Blanket & pillow - worth a total of $278.

Saatva | Take $200 off mattress orders of $1,000+

For a limited time you can take $200 off your luxury mattress order of $1,000+ at Saatva's Memorial Day sale. This promotion ends on May 25.

Memorial Day appliance deals

Insignia 6qt Multi-Function Pressure Cooker: $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic price, you can snag the Insignia pressure cooker on sale for $39.99. The multi-function pressure cooker features an automatic keep-warm function, 24-hour delay timer, and is dishwasher safe for easy, quick cleanup.

Ninja 4qt Air Fryer: $139.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

You can score a $40 price cut on the best-selling Ninja Air Fryer at Best Buy. The 4qt air fryer allows you to prepare your favorite fried foods with hot air instead of oil resulting in 75 percent less fat than traditional frying.

Keurig K-Slim Single-Serve Coffee Maker: $109.99 $79.99 at Best Buy

The ability to brew coffee at home has never been more important, and the Keurig K-Slim on sale for $79.99 is a fantastic option. The compact single-serve coffee maker can brew a cup in minutes and features three different brew sizes.

NutriBullet N12 Pro Plus Blender: $99.99 $74.99 at Amazon

Save $10 on the best-selling NutriBullet blender. The NutriBullet blender features1200W of power and comes with an easy, mess-free, resealable to-go lid.

Nutri Ninja 72-Oz. Blender Duo: $199.99 $159.99 at Best Buy

You can get the Nutri Ninja Blender on sale for $159.99 at Best Buy. The blender duo comes with a 72-oz. pitcher and 32- and 24-oz. cups and features five intelligent and three manual functions.

Instant Pot Duo Pressure Cooker: $99.95 $79 at Amazon

The best-selling Instant Pot Duo Plus is on sale for $79. That's the best price we've found for the 6 QT pressure cooker that combines seven kitchen appliances in one and prepares dishes 70% faster.

iRobot Roomba e5 Robot Vacuum: $349.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

You can snag a $50 discount on the Roomba e5 at Best Buy right now. The popular robot vacuum allows you to use the iRobot app to clean your floors from anywhere.

Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum cleaner: $499.99 $299.99 at Dyson

If you're interested in a traditional upright vacuum, you can get the Dyson Ball Animal 2 on sale for just $299.99. The multi-floor vacuum features a self-adjusting cleaner head that automatically adjusts between carpets and hard floors.

Memorial Day smart home deals

Google Home Mini: $49.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

The perfect introduction to the world of smart speakers for a super low price, Best Buy has the Google Home Mini on sale for just $39.99. The compact smart speaker works with the Google Assistant to play music, check the weather, and control other smart home devices using just your voice.

Apple HomePod: $299.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

For a limited time, you can score a $100 price cut on the Apple HomePod speaker. The powerful smart speaker works with Siri for voice control and allows you to control other compatible smart home devices.



Google Nest Hub: $129.99 $89.99 at Best Buy

For a limited time, you can get the Google Nest Hub on for $80 at Best Buy. The smart hub display can control smart home devices (like the Nest) and works with the Google Assistant to display photos, make calls, show the news, and more.

Amazon Echo Show 8: $129.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the Amazon Echo Show 8 smart display on sale for $89.99. The Alexa-enabled 8-inch display allows you to make video calls, set alarms and timers, display your favorite photos, check the weather and more.

Google Nest Cam Outdoor Security Camera: $199.99 $149.99 at Best Buy

Score a rare $50 price cut on the Google Nest Cam at Best Buy. The outdoor security camera features two-way communications and personalized notifications that you can view on your computer, tablet, or mobile device.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat: $249 $199.99 at Best Buy

Google Nest Learning Thermostat: $249 $199.99 at Best Buy

You can get the best selling Google Nest thermostat on sale for $199. The learning thermostat can program itself and automatically turns itself down when you're away to avoid heating or cooling an empty home.