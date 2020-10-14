Best gaming laptops deals for Prime Day — save $$$ on ROG, MSI, and Razer

While we all wait impatiently for the RTX 3080 to get back in stock, or see what AMD has up its sleeve with its next generation of graphics cards, it's easy to forget just how good gaming laptops are right now.

Amazon Prime Day has reminded us just how much gaming bang for buck you can get in such a small package, that's powerful enough to stay the pace with PC gaming for the foreseeable future.

Here we've rounded up the best PC gaming laptop deals we can find on Prime Day. With new mobile graphics tech just around the corner, now really is the best time to get the best deals.

Best gaming laptop deals:

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Gaming Laptop (2020) $2,599.99 $1,999.99 at Amazon

SAVE $600: It's hard to believe that Razer got this much gaming power into a laptop that looks this sleek. This Razer Blade 15 is kitted out with an Intel Core i7-10875H 8-core CPU, an RTX 2070 SUPER Max-Q graphics card, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The screen is gorgeous: 15.6” FHD with 300Hz refresh rate. All that and it's all packaged in an aluminum case with Chroma RGB lighting.

MSI GE66 Raider (10SGS-288) $2,799 $2,599.00 at Amazon

SAVE $200: And just when you thought the Razer Blade 15 was good, along came MSI with this beauty. Its engine is the Intel Core i7-10875H in combination with an RTX 2080 Super. Then we get a massive 32GB RAM with a 1TB NVMe SSD with plenty of space for games. Even the latest Modern Warfare download.

Razer Blade 15 Base Gaming Laptop, 2020 $1,599.99 $1,299.99 at Amazon

SAVE $300: If you're looking for something a little more reserved than the above laptops (and quite a bit cheaper) then this Razer might be more your thing. It's basically the same spec as its bigger brother above but has the GTX 1660 Ti for graphics and a 6-core i7-10750H for its processing. The screen is tuned down to a more normal 144Hz too and storage is capped at a 256GB SSD. Great value for money.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 (2020) $2,199.99 $1,869 at Amazon

SAVE $330.99: This Asus gaming laptop sits somewhere between the Razer Advanced and the MSI Raider. It has the i7-10875H and RTX 2070 Super powering the fun, ably supported by 16GB of GDDR4 RAM and 1TB NVMe SSD. And its IPS screen refreshes at a more-than-respectable 240Hz.

Asus ROG Zephyrus S15 (2020) $2,999.99 $2,549.00 at Amazon

SAVE $450.99: Now we're talking. The IPS display on this Asus ROG Zephyrus is Pantone-validated, so you know it's got great color reproduction, as well as its 300Hz refresh rate. Aside from that add an RTX 2080 Super, an i7-10875H, 32 GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD makes this laptop as good as mobile PC gaming gets.

