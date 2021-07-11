Back to school sale alert: the Surface Pro 7 gets a massive $260 price cut at Best Buy

The 2021 back to school season is upon us, and if you're looking to snag a deal on the versatile Surface Pro 7 - then you're in luck. For a limited time, Best Buy has the Surface Pro 7 with black type cover on sale for $699 (was $959). That's a massive $260 discount and the best price you can find right now for tablet-laptop hybrid.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with black Type Cover: $959 $699 at Best Buy

Save $260 - Best Buy has the Surface Pro 7 with black type cover on sale for $699, thanks to today's massive $260 discount. While this isn't the lowest price we've seen, it's the best deal you can find right now and $100 cheaper than Amazon's current price.

Perfect for students, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 features a stunning 12.3 -inch touch-screen display and packs 128GB of storage, 4GB of RAM, and an Intel 10th Generation Core i3 processor. You're also getting a USB-C and USB-A port so you can connect displays, docking stations, and more, as well as accessory charging. This deal includes Microsoft's Type Cover, so you don't have to worry about an extra $100+ expense to complete the 2-in-1 laptop experience.



As we mentioned above, this is the best price we've found for the Surface Pro 7 and a fantastic bundled deal that includes a $159.99 Type Cover. If you're looking for more student bargains, you see our guide to the best back to school sales that are happening right now.

