Apple's AirPods Pro see a $30 price dip ahead of Amazon Prime Day sale

If you're looking to snag a deal on the AirPods Pro before the madness of the Amazon Prime Day sale begins, then you've come to the right place. The tech giant currently has the Apple AirPods Pro on sale for $219. That's a $30 discount and the lowest price we've found for the wireless earbuds.



If you're looking for a slightly lower price tag, Amazon also has the 2019 AirPods with Charging Case on sale for $129.

The 2019 AirPods Pro feature Apple's H1 chip, which offers voice control with Siri so you can get directions, skip songs, and make calls completely hands-free. The wireless earbuds now include Active Noise Cancellation to block out unwanted noise, and the Transparency mode allows you to let outside noise in when you need it. The sweat-resistant AirPods also come with new silicon tips in three different sizes to provide a more comfortable and secure fit.



As we mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've found for the AirPods Pro, and we can't guarantee you'll find a better deal on Prime day. If the earbuds do drop in price during the two-day event, they'll be sure to go fast, so if you like this price, we recommend taking advantage now.

