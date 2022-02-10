Apple's AirPods Pro crash to $174.98 - the lowest price of 2022

AirPods deals are always in high demand, and we've just spotted the best-selling AirPods Pro marked down to their lowest price of 2022. Amazon now has the Apple AirPods Pro on sale for $174.98 (was $249). That's a massive $74 discount and $23 less than last week's price.



The AirPods Pro feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, which offers voice control with Siri so you can get directions, skip songs, and make calls completely hands-free. The wireless earbuds now include Active Noise Cancellation to block out unwanted noise, and the Transparency mode allows you to let outside noise in when you need it. The sweat-resistant AirPods also come with new silicon tips in three different sizes to provide a more comfortable and secure fit.



While we've seen earbuds drop to $159 during Black Friday, this is the best AirPods deal we've seen since December. We don't know how long Amazon will have the earbuds at this price, so you should grab this bargain now before it's too late.

Apple AirPods Pro deal

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $174.98 at Amazon

Save $74.02 - Today's best Apple AirPods deal is the best-selling AirPods Pro that are now on sale for $174.98 at Amazon. That's a massive $74 discount and $23 less than last week's price. The AirPods Pro feature noise cancellation technology and include a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

More Apple AirPods deals

