Apple's AirPods Pro are on sale for $174.99 - the lowest price of 2022

If you want to get your hands on the best-selling AirPods Pro, Amazon has the earbuds on sale and down to their lowest price of 2022. For a limited time, you can get the Apple AirPods Pro on sale for $174.98 (was $249). That's a massive $74 discount and the best deal you can find for the wireless earbuds.



The AirPods Pro feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, which offers voice control with Siri so you can get directions, skip songs, and make calls completely hands-free. The wireless earbuds now include Active Noise Cancellation to block out unwanted noise, and the Transparency mode allows you to let outside noise in when you need it. The sweat-resistant AirPods also come with new silicon tips in three different sizes to provide a more comfortable and secure fit.



While we frequently see AirPods deals at Amazon, this is the lowest price we've seen this year and $15 less than last week's price. We don't know how long Amazon will have the AirPods Pro on sale, so you should grab this bargain now before it's too late.

Apple AirPods Pro deal

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $174.98 at Amazon

