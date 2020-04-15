Apple Watch sale: the Apple Watch Series 3 gets an $80 price cut

If you're looking for a cheap smartwatch deal, then you're in luck. Right now, you can get the best-selling Apple Watch 3 on sale for only $199. That's an $80 discount and the best price we've found for the feature-packed smartwatch.



If you're interested in a cellular plan, Apple also has the Series 3 smartwatch with LTE connectivity on sale for $299.



The Apple Watch 3 is packed with health and fitness-focused features while also keeping you connected with the ability to make calls, send messages, and receive notifications. The smartwatch tracks activity, workouts, and calories burned and offers continuous heart rate monitoring. The swim-proof smartwatch will even notify you when an unusually high or low heart rate is detected and features a breathing app to help with everyday stress.



The all-new Apple Watch 5 currently retails for $399, which makes the $199 price tag on the Series 3 smartwatch extremely attractive. Shop Apple's best smartwatch deals below and keep in mind the retailer is currently offering fast, free delivery on every order.

Apple Watch deals:

Apple Watch 3 GPS 38mm: $279 $199 at Apple

Right now, you can snag the 38mm Apple Watch 3 on sale for $199. The GPS-included smartwatch tracks all-day activity and provides an impressive 18-hour battery life.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 42mm: $309 $229 at Apple

If you're looking for a bigger display, Apple has the 42mm Series 3 Watch on sale for $229. That's an $80 discount and the best price we've found for the larger smartwatch.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular 38mm: $379 $299 at Apple

Get the Apple Watch Series 3 with cellular on sale for $299. The 38mm smartwatch includes GPS technology and LTE connectivity which allows you to get internet and phone connectivity on your watch even when your iPhone is far away.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular 42mm: $409 $329 at Apple

Get the 42mm Apple Watch 3 with cellular on sale for $329 at Walmart. That's an $80 discount for the Apple Watch, which includes LTE connectivity and GPS technology and available in a black sport band.

