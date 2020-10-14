Apple MacBooks get big price cuts for Prime Day – but you'll need to hurry

It may be coming to a close, but Amazon Prime Day isn't over yet, with a number of Apple MacBooks still available with some unbelievable discounts.

For example, the stunning MacBook Pro (16-inch) is now at one of its lowest ever prices, and we're also seeing big savings on the new MacBook Air as well. (Not in the US? Scroll down for today's best MacBook deals in your region.)

Apple MacBook Air (2020) with 256GB SSD: $999.00 $899.99 at Amazon

With 256GB SSD, the new Magic Keyboard, Touch ID and 10th-generation Intel Core processor, the 13-inch MacBook Air is a better value in 2020. It's an excellent yet affordable entry to the MacBook line for casual users.View Deal

Apple MacBook Air (2020) with 512GB SSD: $1,299 $1,199.99 at Amazon

Apple's thinnest and lightest MacBook is cheaper than ever, giving budget-minded consumers a more affordable entry to the MacBook line. With twice the storage space as the base configuration and a 10th-generation i5 processor, this laptop is excellent for casual and novice photographers.View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch with 512GB SSD: $2,399 $2,079 at Amazon

Take home best MacBook Pro has rolled out in years for less. This 16-inch model may be the base configuration, with 512GB of storage and a 9th-gen Intel Core i7 chip, but it's still more than powerful enough for content creators and 3D designers alike.View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch with 1TB SSD: $2,799 $2,399 at Amazon

The best MacBook Pro cheaper now than ever before. This powerful configuration will not only save you a pretty penny but also give you lots of storage space, 16GB of memory and a 9th-generation Intel Core i9 chip – ideal for content creators and artists out there.View Deal

It's rare to see Apple MacBooks get big price cuts, so it's well worth jumping on these if you were thinking of getting a new Apple laptop.

If you're not in the US, we've listed the best deals on Apple MacBooks where you are below.

