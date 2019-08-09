Ancestry DNA sale: the DNA testing kit gets a temporary $40 price cut

If you're interested in purchasing a DNA kit, then today is your lucky day. Ancestry is running a summer sale and discounting its best-selling DNA testing kit down to $59. That's a $40 discount and the best price we've seen for the genetic testing kit.



Ancestry DNA has one of the most extensive consumer DNA networks, with over 10 million samples in its database. You can trace your family's roots back to over 500 global regions in the world and create a family tree with connections to living relatives. You'll also be able to learn about your personal traits, compare with others, and discover if your traits are shared with people around the world.



The AncestryDNA kit includes a saliva collection tube, a pre-paid return mailer, and detailed instructions. You can take the saliva test in the comfort of your own home and receive your results via email in a matter of days after you mail it off.



This is a limited time offer from Ancestry that ends on August 26. Like we mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've seen for the kit so you should take advantage today before it's gone.

AncestryDNA: Genetic Testing Ethnicity $99 $59 at Ancestry

