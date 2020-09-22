AMD Ryzen processors are finally making their way to a Chromebook near you

AMD has announced that it’s bringing its Ryzen processors to Google Chromebooks with the launch of the Athlon 3000 and Ryzen 30000 C-Series chips.

AMD first entered the Chromebook space back in 2019 and claims that since then, it’s grown to claim more than 20% of the market. In a bid to further squeeze Intel - which today announced that its 11th-gen Tiger Like processors are coming to Chromebooks - the firm is bringing more powerful CPUs to Chrome OS devices.

Compared to the A-Series processors already found in some Chromebook devices such as the HP Chromebook 14, AMD claims the new Ryzen 3000C processors will deliver up to 178% faster performance when running modern web apps.

The AMD Ryzen 3000 C-Series includes the quad-core Ryzen 7 300C and the Ryzen 5 3500C, both of which are based on the 12nm Zen+ architecture. There’s also the dual-core Ryzen 3 3250C based on the 14nm Zen architecture.

According to AMD, the top-end 3700C – which boasts boost clock speeds of up to 4GHz - will deliver 151% better graphics performance, 104% higher productivity performance and 153% better photo editing performance than the A-series CPUs.

AMD also debuted two new dual-core Athlon CPUs for Chromebooks, the Althon Gold 3150C and the Athlon Silver 3050, both of which are built with the 14nm Zen architecture.

HP has announced that it will be launching the first AMD Ryzen-powered Chromebook in the form of the HP Pro c645. The Chrome OS laptop, which is being offered with a choice of all of AMD’s new C-series processors, also features a 14-inch display with optional touch, up to 16GB RAM, up to 128GB of SSD storage and 10.5 hours of battery life.

Pricing for the business-focused Chromebook hasn’t yet been announced, but HP has said the Pro c645 will launch in December.

AMD’s Athlon 3000 and Ryzen 3000 C-Series processors will also launch in systems from Acer, Asus and Lenovo starting later this year.