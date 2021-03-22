Amazon spring sale: deals on TVs, AirPods Pro, Ring Doorbell, Fitbit and more

We're rounding up this week's top deals from Amazon's spring sale which includes discounts on 4K TVs, the best-selling AirPods Pro, the Ring Doorbell, Fitbit activity trackers, and so much more.

Some highlighted offers include the Apple AirPods Pro on sale for $199.99 (was $249), this 55-inch 4K Fire TV marked down to just $349.99 (was $429.99), and the Fitbit Inspire 2 on sale for $78.95 (was $99.95).



If you're interested in the best-selling Ring Doorbell, you can get the all-new Ring Doorbell on sale for just $84.99, the Ring 3 Doorbell discounted down to $149.99, and a $100 discount on the Ring Pro bundled with the Echo Show 5.



See more of this week's top spring deals from Amazon below, and keep in mind, these are limited-time offers, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

This week's best Amazon deals

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $199.98 at Amazon

Save $49 - Amazon has the AirPods Pro in stock and back down to $199.98. The truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation, and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life.

Fitbit Inspire 2: $99.95 $78.95 at Amazon

Save $21 - You can score a $21 price cut on the Fitbit Inspire 2 fitness tracker at Amazon. The ultra-slim activity tracker is made for everyday wear, offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring, and provides up to ten days of battery life.

Fire TV Cube: $119.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - You can snag the powerful Fire TV Cube on sale for $99.99 at the Amazon spring sale. That's a $40 discount and the best price we've found for the hands-free 4K streaming player that's Alexa compatible.

Ring Video Doorbell: $99.99 $84.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - The cheapest Ring Doorbell, Amazon has the 2020 Ring Video Doorbell on sale for $84.99. The newest generation doorbell now features improved motion detection, privacy zones and audio privacy, and crisper night vision.

Ring Video Doorbell 3: $179 $149.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - Amazon has the all-new Ring Video Doorbell 3 on sale for $149.99. The Ring 3 now includes improved motion detection, privacy zones and audio privacy, and dual-band wifi connectivity.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro: $169.99 $139.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - A fantastic deal, Amazon has the Ring Video Doorbell Pro on sale for $139.99. The Ring Pro features advanced motion detection and works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Echo Show 5: $259.98 $159.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - If you're looking for a bundle deal, Amazon is offering a $100 discount on the Ring Pro and Echo Show 5. You can connect your Alexa-enabled Ring doorbell with your Echo device so you can see and talk to visitors completely hands-free.

Insignia 55-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $429.99 $349.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - You can pick up this 55-inch 4K TV for just $349.99 at Amazon. This cheap TV deal has the Fire experience built in, so you can stream your favorite apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Video from the home screen of your TV.

Insignia 70-inch 4K smart Fire TV: $649.99 $549.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - Amazon has this 70-inch 4K TV from Insignia on sale for $549.99. This 2020 smart set comes with the Fire TV OS and Alexa voice remote, so you can stream from apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Hulu, HBO, and more.

