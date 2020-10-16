Alienware gaming laptop deals see up to $1,280 off in early Dell Black Friday sale

Dell has launched its early Black Friday sale, and gamers will be happy to see Alienware gaming laptop deals among some of the top savings already available. These premium rigs are seeing discounts of up to $1,280 right now - with some stunning specs on offer.

Alienware gaming laptops usually go for well over $2,000. They're stacked machines, often using some of the most powerful processors and GPUs on the market, and on top of all that you're likely to find high performance 144Hz OLED panels on these computers as well. However, this weekend we're seeing prices starting at just $1,549.99 on configurations capable of pushing recent releases to their limits.

That price sits on the Alienware M15 R3 model, with a $300 saving bringing the OLED RTX 2060 configuration down to a fantastic price. However, if you're looking for more ray-tracking ready graphics we'd direct you towards this $1,250 saving on the M15 R2. For just $1,999.99 (was $3,249) you're getting RTX 2080 Max-Q graphics under the hood, with a blindingly fast octa-core i9 processor as well.

Those are some stunning savings, and they should be - they come as part of the early Dell Black Friday sales. That's right, Dell has launched a massive range of laptop and gaming laptop deals well ahead of the traditional November date, but we're not complaining.

Early Dell Black Friday Alienware gaming laptop deals

Alienware M15 R3 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,849.99 $1,549.99 at Dell

Save $300 on this 15.6-inch Alienware gaming laptop deal in Dell's early Black Friday sale. With an OLED 144Hz display, Vapor Chamber cooling, and an improved keyboard for anti-ghosting, there's some serious value packed into this machine. That's not to mention the hexa-core 10th generation i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD and RTX 2060 GPU.

Alienware M15 R2 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $3,249 $1,999.99 at Dell

It may be a couple of generations behind, but this octa-core 9th gen i9 processor is an absolute powerhouse, and combined with an RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU you've got some stunning tech under the hood for this price. 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD are also under the hood, making this $1,250 saving work even harder this week. Upgrade to an OLED display for $1,280 off at $2,299.99.

Alienware Area-51m R2 17.3-inch gaming laptop: $2,619 $2,199.99 at Dell

There's a massive 17.3-inch 144Hz G-Sync display on this Area-51m gaming laptop. That's some decent eye-candy, and there's plenty of power under the hood to back it up as well. With an octa-core 10th generation i7 processor, 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD and RTX 2060 graphics, this is a performance laptop offering up a great $420 discount right now.

Alienware M17 R2 17.3-inch gaming laptop: $3,629 $2,399.99 at Dell

There's a $1,230 saving on this 17.3-inch Alienware gaming laptop, with a stunning octa-core 9th generation i9 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 2TB SSD under the hood. An RTX 2080 GPU will do some considerable heavy lifting as well.

More Alienware gaming laptop deals

