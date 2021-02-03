AirPods deal alert: the Apple AirPods Pro drop to $199.99 at Amazon

If you missed out on AirPods deal over the holidays, then have no fear. Right now, Amazon has the Apple AirPods Pro on sale for $199.99. That's a $49 discount, and the first time the wireless earbuds have dropped below $200 this year.



If you're looking for a cheaper price tag, Amazon also has the Apple AirPods with Charging Case marked down to $119.99 and the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case on sale for $159.98.

AirPods Pro deal

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $199.99 at Amazon

Save $49 - Amazon has the AirPods Pro on sale for $199.99. The truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation, and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life.

View Deal

The AirPods Pro feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, which offers voice control with Siri so you can get directions, skip songs, and make calls completely hands-free. The wireless earbuds now include Active Noise Cancellation to block out unwanted noise, and the Transparency mode allows you to let outside noise in when you need it. The sweat-resistant AirPods also come with new silicon tips in three different sizes to provide a more comfortable and secure fit.



While this isn't the lowest price we've seen for the earbuds, it's the best AirPods Pro deal you can find right now, and just $30 more than the all-time low price. We don't know how long Amazon will have the AirPods Pro at this price, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

More Apple AirPods deals

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case $159 $119.99 at Amazon

Save $39 - You can get the Apple AirPods with Charging Case on sale for $119.99 at Amazon. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

View Deal

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case: $199 $159.98 at Amazon

Save $40 - Amazon has the Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case on sale for $159.98. That's a $40 discount for the wireless earbuds, which can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using a Lightning connector.

View Deal

Not in the US? See the best Apple AirPods deals in your region below.

You can also shop for more offers with the best AirPod prices and deals and see the best AirPods Pro prices and sales that are happening now.



You can also shop TV bargains with our roundup of the best Super Bowl TV deals and upcoming offers with our list of the best Presidents' Day sales.