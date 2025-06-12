I’m hunting EOFY deals all month – these are the 60+ best tech discounts with my seal of approval

The EOFY sales train is continuing to roll on and we're still uncovering some excellent deals across many of the most popular product categories. While we did spot some retailers jumping the gun especially early, dropping their EOFY deals around the beginning of May, the vast majority of Australia's biggest retailers have now come forward with their discounts, which means more goodies for us to tell you about

Now, I probably don't need to remind you, but just in case you were unaware, the great thing about EOFY sales in Australia is any purchase you use for work (which you can prove, remember) can also be tax deductible. So not only are you saving because of the discount being offered by a retailer, but you'll also get more value out of it once your tax returns are in. You will, of course, need to hold to on these receipts though.

My team and I are on the task: trawling through nearly every trusted Aussie retailer we can think of to bring you only the best tech EOFY deals we can unearth. These are handpicked by experts – between us, we have a wealth of knowledge on all things tech, so you can trust we're highlighting EOFY deals that are absolutely worth your time. However, I've also got a list of some major retailers below that I would look at if I were shopping for EOFY deals – if you don't find what you're looking for in my list below, take a look at the retailers I've suggested.

We'll keep all our EOFY deals pages updated throughout June, so stick with us as we find your the best prices on premium products.

Best EOFY 2025 deals

Laptops & PCs

Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 16-inch | Ultra 7 / 32GB / 1TB SSD: was AU$3,479 now AU$1,969 at Lenovo AU Save AU$1,510 Lenovo’s Yoga lineup is designed to be versatile, able to quickly contort into a tablet, laptop or vertical config at will. This 2-in-1 comes packed with an Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processor, 1TB of storage and 32GB of RAM, along with a 16-inch 2880 x 1800 OLED display. It’ll be great for typing and browsing in the home, but it's probably not the right pick for business use and we’d recommend the ThinkBook and ThinkPad range instead.

PC peripherals

Logitech Lift: was AU$129.95 now AU$85 at Amazon Save AU$44.95 This ergonomic vertical mouse is perfect for small hands and is set up just right to encourage better posture, thus reducing aches along the wrist, shoulder and shoulder blade. While we've seen the Black colourway drop to AU$68, it's still worth considering even this price. The white and pink colour options are just a dollar more via the same listing.

Logitech MX Master 3S: was AU$169 now AU$119 at Amazon Save AU$50 It might be getting long in the tooth, but it's arguably one of the best pointers you can buy. While not as cheap as its previous AU$104 price drop, this 30% discount is still worth considering. It has a long battery life, and Logitech says you should get up to 70 days of charge out of it. The mouse has an 8,000 DPI sensor too, which allows you to use it on lots of surfaces, including glass. The MX Master 3S is quiet in use, so it's ideal for an office environment.

Epson EcoTank ET-2850 multifunction printer: was AU$499 now AU$382.99 at Amazon Save AU$116.01 A solid 23% discount on a pretty good printer, which while not super exciting, is still very much appreciated. The EcoTank range helps lower your ink costs, and can be very economical to run. Plus the deal here is only AU$26 more than the lowest price we have seen on Amazon, and much better than anywhere else online. For more insight, check out our EcoTank ET-2850 review.

Phones & tablets

NBN & mobile plans

Superloop NBN 1000 | 860Mbps TES | AU$85 p/m (first 6 months, then AU$109 p/m) Need a speedier internet plan to go with your new PC or laptop? Then Superloop has the EOFY NBN deal for you. The telco's fastest plan has received a huge AU$144 discount over 6 months, bringing its introductory cost down to a figure lower than many plans that are over 17x slower! The ongoing cost is also below the current national average. • AU$85 total minimum cost

• AU$1,164 first year cost

• AU$1,308 ongoing yearly cost

Buddy | 49Mbps | AU$67p/m (first 6 months, then AU$75p/m) It's great to see one of our favourite providers, Buddy, getting in on the EOFY action and dropping the cost of its popular NBN 50 plan to a decidedly affordable AU$67p/m for the first 6 months. In truth, this plan isn't the cheapest over the first year, but the ongoing yearly cost is among the cheapest, plus you're getting a top-rated provider in return. • AU$67 minimum cost

• AU$852 first year cost

• AU$900 ongoing yearly cost

TVs & soundbars

TCL C7K (65-inch): was AU$2,295 now AU$1,785 at The Good Guys Save AU$510 with Price Beat Utilising TCL’s latest QD mini-LED technology, the C7K is a premium yet affordable TV that should suit most Australian homes. High brightness, vibrant colours and deep blacks promise to elevate your home movie nights, while a built-in Bang & Olufsen speaker system could make you think twice about investing in a soundbar. Make sure to click the 'Price Beat' button to get the best price.

Sony Bravia 8 II: was AU$5,295 now AU$3,995 at JB Hi-Fi Save AU$1,300 Announced in April and been available on shelves only since May, this TV is very fresh indeed. And while we haven't done a thorough test, one of our colleagues got to see it in person and says it could be a "masterpiece". It promises superior images than many of the previous Sony TVs before it, and this discount makes it quite the catch.

Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Mini: was AU$1,299 now AU$999 at Amazon Save AU$300 It might be mini by name but it's certainly not mini by nature. This Sennheiser soundbar is easy to accommodate and is more than capable of delivering a huge, detailed and precise sound into your room. Its companion app is one of the best around and it does well with music. The only real drawback is that it doesn't support HDMI passthrough. Also available direct from Sennheiser for the same price.

Sonos Arc Ultra: was AU$1,799 now AU$1,599 at JB Hi-Fi Save AU$200 It's not often Sonos gear receives a discount, which is what makes this small but significant saving on the tremendous Arc Ultra soundbar so attractive. It's a formidable one-box soundbar that delivers effective Dolby Atmos effects, a wide soundstage and powerful bass. Plus, you can add on extra speakers to create a full surround sound steup (other speakers are also on sale right now at JB Hi-Fi).

Headphones & speakers