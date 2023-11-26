LIVE – The best early Cyber Monday mattress deals, as they go live

Refresh

I've spotted another strong budget mattress deal: there's 50% off the Siena mattress right now for Cyber Monday. That means a queen size costs $399, which is really very cheap. Here's what our tester had to say in our Siena mattress review: "The Siena mattress boasts a 5-layer construction and comes with a generous 180-night trial – all for an extremely budget-friendly price. It's a steal for front and back sleepers who love a firm and supportive feel, although side sleepers might prefer a softer touch." Siena Mattress: was $499 now from $199 at Siena Sleep

Siena has stuck to its evergreen sale for Cyber Monday, but it's so cheap that we're not really complaining. For a budget bed, this mattress offers great temperature regulation, low motion transfer and excellent edge support. It's comparable to the Nectar, but much firmer, so perhaps a better choice for front or back sleepers. You'll have 180 nights to trial the Siena at home, and it comes with a 10-year warranty.

Broadly speaking, mattresses can be split by type: foam, hybrid, and innerspring being the most common. You can infer some basics about a mattress depending on what type it is – if I hear a mattress is a memory foam, for example, I assume it has softer cushioning and better motion isolation. Before you start on your mattress buying journey, let's take a quick look at each type. Foam mattresses can be roughly divided into two further categories: memory foam vs latex. Memory foam is one of the most popular mattress materials, known for a contouring 'hug' feel. Latex is typically a natural material (although, confusingly, not always). Every one of our best organic mattresses contain latex, and it's known to be durable and breathable. It's also expensive – making Cyber Monday a good time to buy. Hybrid mattresses contain a combination of materials; usually foam and coils. They're highly breathable and tend to have a firmer feel than all-foam mattresses. Hybrid mattresses are often recommend for those with back pain, as they can offer zoned support. Memory foam vs hybrid really comes down to personal preference, as there are advantages and disadvantages to both. You're most likely to come across innerspring mattresses in mattresses stores, although some online retailers have them for sale. Innerspring mattresses have a traditional feel, with a high level of bounce and response.

What gets you the top spot in TechRadar's best mattress guide? Holding that coveted position is the Saatva Classic (get $400 off with our semi-exclusive deal). In our Saatva Classic review, here's what our tester had to say: "The Saatva Classic the closest thing to having a hotel mattress in your own home. This handcrafted innerspring hybrid comes in three firmness levels and two heights, so you can pick based on your exact sleep preferences. I found it delivered excellent lumbar support, a cool sleep, and plenty of pressure relief for the back and shoulders. The build quality is worth the price tag, and you have a lifetime warranty and 365-night trial for extra peace of mind." Because you can pick your firmness level, this mattress can suit a wide range of sleepers. However, there are some people we perhaps wouldn't recommend it to. Here's who should consider a different model: ❌ People who love memory foam: The Classic is mostly springs, with a bouncy, responsive feel. For sink-in foam contouring, consider a Tempur-Pedic – there are discounts across the range for Cyber Monday. ❌ Those with a lower budget: Even with this discount, this Saatva mattress is still an investment. A good alternative is the DreamCloud mattress. It's far cheaper (and 40% off for Cyber Monday) and punches above its price tag. ❌ Those with narrow hallways: Rather than being a bed-in-a-box, the Classic is delivered flat, you will need enough room to get it into place in your home. However, white glove delivery is included, so the delivery people will do the difficult bit for you.

If you're looking for a budget-friendly mattress this Cyber Monday, the Allswell is definitely worth checking out – prices start from $217 at Walmart, and although that's not a discount, it's far cheaper than most discounted models, and an incredibly low price for a hybrid. The Allswell is one of our best cheap mattress picks. In TechRadar's Allswell mattress review, our tester awarded this mattress four stars, saying, "Walmart's Allswell Mattress is a budget-friendly hybrid that... is best for front and back sleepers who weigh under 200lbs, as well as couples who don't want to wake up to their partner's movements. It's a solid pick for guest rooms, college dorms, and quick-fix solutions." Allswell mattress: from $217 at Walmart

Although it didn't have a Cyber Monday deal last time we looked, the Allswell is extremely budget-friendly in the first place. The design includes quilted memory foam, poly-foam and pocketed coils, and it offers good motion isolation and decent temperature regulation.

There are lots of excellent Amazon Cyber Monday deals, but if you're wondering whether that's a good place to head for a bed bargain, the answer is no. Amazon does, of course, sell some mattresses, but they tend to be either a. so cheap that they don't come in for further discounts during shopping events, or b. from big-name brands like Nectar and Casper, in which case I always recommend going direct to the brand to make your purchase. Prices are almost always the same, and aftercare is just much more straightforward if you go to the brand itself. TechRadar has a guide to the best mattresses on Amazon, which you can consult for yourself to see the kind of things you can expect if you choose to shop here. Another thing to be aware of when buying from Amazon is that things like the trial and warranty aren't always available, and when they are, there may be further hoops to jump through to make sure you're eligible. Always read the small print!