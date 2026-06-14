<a id="elk-3272484e-972b-4231-b247-6fd09b60c0a3"></a><h2 id="the-clock-is-ticking">The clock is ticking!</h2>\n<p id="elk-9e51aaaa-fcc7-49a4-a8ca-8c05d89a1a8b">Two weeks might seem like a long time to get your EOFY shopping done but, trust me when I say, time will fly and you could miss out. If you're ruminating on whether to buy something or not, you need to make a decision soon as stocks might disappear even before EOFY sales end.</p><p>So think too long on your purchases, dear reader. I'll help you along, of course. With my team at my side, I'm scouring as many retailers as I can to find only the best of the best tech deals available right now. You'll find our expert picks listed above, but be sure to keep coming up as I'll also be highlighting other deals that didn't quite make the cut.</p><p>I'll also help with some tips on how to maximise your savings this June, as well as some buying advice on what to look for in a good EOFY deal. So stick with me for the next two weeks, you're in good hands if you want to save some dosh.</p>\n