Amazon Black Friday week 2: 85+ expert-approved deals my team and I have found

It's week 2 of Amazon's 2024 Black Friday sale and the offers are still coming in thick and fast. This sale began on Tuesday, November 19 and has one more week to go – it will end at 11:59pm AEDT on Monday, December 2. That's the date Cyber Monday falls on.

Last year, Amazon surprised us by extending its sale by a week beyond Cyber Monday, but I doubt that will happen this year. With Black Friday being so late in the year, Amazon will likely want a small break before it kicks off its Boxing Day sale just ahead of Christmas.

Don't wait for that one to do your Christmas gift shopping, though, as it will likely be very last minute and you may not get your deliveries on time. Plus, the prices won't be as good as they are now – just look at the offers on Dyson products on Amazon right now to get an idea of how much you can save on expensive tech.

To help you find the best Amazon Black Friday deals on tech and electronics, I'm leveraging my 8-year experience deal hunting during big sales and, along with my team, listing them right here, along with specific items I think definitely need your attention. From Amazon's own devices – new 2024 Kindles, Echo smart speakers, Fire TV Sticks and more – to flagship smartphones, best headphones, powerful vacuums and more, I'll be right with you finding bargains that truly offer good value for money.

Deals under AU$100

Amazon Echo Pop: was AU$79 now AU$29 at Amazon Save AU$50 The Echo Pop is down to a super low price of AU$29, which is a massive 63% off. It's Amazon's simplest smart speaker, with a compact size that makes it perfect to slot into small spaces. With Alexa built in and ready to take on your commands, you’ll be listening to tunes and setting timers and alarms without having to whip out your phone.

Nanoleaf Essentials Smart Bulb (E27, 3-pack): was AU$48.24 now AU$39.99 at Amazon Save AU$8.25 This is actually a far better discount than Amazon is listing – each of these colour-changing smart bulbs costs AU$39.99, and you're getting three for the price of one! Note that this pack is not the Matter-enabled version, just the original Apple HomeKit-compatible ones. They still feature millions of colour, variable brightness, Thread and Bluetooth support, and if you’re locked into an Apple ecosystem, you don't necessarily need the Matter support offered by the newer bulbs anyway.

Oral-B Pro 700 CrossAction: was AU$99.99 now AU$44 at Amazon Save AU$55.99 It might offer just one daily cleaning mode, but this electric toothbrush can still remove far more plaque than an ordinary toothbrush. Its brush head rotates and pulsates, which allows it to provide a better clean than manual brushing. And it's back to its Prime Day price of just AU$44.

Razer DeathAdder V2 X wireless gaming mouse: was AU$109 now AU$44.99 at Amazon Save AU$64.01 After owning multiple wireless mice whose non-removable lithium-ion batteries have died, a couple of years ago I bought this exact DeathAdder from Razer for one simple reason: it uses either a single AA or AAA battery for power, so I won't ever be stuck with a paperweight due to failed batteries again. Despite being a generation behind, it's also a fab performer when it comes to gaming, with a dedicated 2.4GHz model and included USB receiver. Super easy to recommend at 59% off.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was AU$99 now AU$49 at Amazon Save AU$50 This recently upgraded model of the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the best-value streaming sticks, especially for Amazon customers who appreciate Alexa. It supports 4K ultra HD resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10 Plus, and Dolby Atmos audio – plus cloud gaming via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Use it to access popular streaming subscriptions like Netflix, Disney Plus, Paramount Plus and more.

Xbox Series X|S controller (white): was AU$89.95 now AU$59 at Amazon Save AU$30.95



This Xbox controller almost always gets a discount during major sales, but different colours tend to be priced differently. This time around, white colour option is the cheapest, although it's not quite the lowest price we've seen – that was AU$52.50 for the red controller back in May. It could still be a good time to pick up an extra gamepad or two for a reasonable price.

Amazon Echo Dot (5th gen): was AU$99 now AU$59 at Amazon Save AU$40 This was AU$49 during Prime Day in July and October, so it's a little sad to see this lovely little smart speaker sit at AU$59 for Black Friday. Still, it's a great speaker with decent sound and Alexa built in. It even has motion detection and can measure temperature too, which is handy if you have a connected thermostat.

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance (B22): was AU$109.95 now AU$64.95 at Amazon Save AU$45 Outfit your home with smart bulbs for less, but be sure you need the Bayonet fitting. These are a far better price than we saw during Prime Day this year (they were AU$86 each then), and well worth it for their ease of use. With brightness up to 1800 lumens and the option to dim it down or change it between millions of colours, this deal will literally light up your world.

Oral-B Pro 2000: was AU$199.99 now AU$67.15 at Amazon Save AU$132.84 A whopping 66% discount makes this oscillating electric toothbrush quite affordable. Capable of removing more plaque than a regular brush, this model has a 2-minute timer so you don't need to overbrush. It also works with most of Oral-B's replaceable brush heads too.

Best price Philips Essential Air Fryer (HD9200/21): was AU$199 now AU$75 at Amazon Save AU$124 It's a basic air fryer with a 4L capacity that's perfect for a single person or a couple. This kitchen appliance is good value as it will do more than just air fry – it has 12 different functions to help you make a meal. Plus it's got a small footprint, making it ideal for a small household. It has been as cheap as AU$79 before, which makes this an all-time low price.

Blink Outdoor 4: was AU$149 now AU$75 at Amazon Save AU$74 New to the Australian market as of October, the Blink Outdoor 4 is an affordable home security camera from Amazon with the ability to last up to two years off of two AA batteries. It comes with an easy to use app and fairly good camera quality via a 1080p lens, and can store video when paired with a Blink Sync module. At this price, it's an attractive home camera that you can place almost anywhere around your home.

Sony WF-C510: was AU$98 now AU$77 at Amazon Save AU$21 Our current pick as the best budget earbuds (even at their original price) the Sony WF-C510 deliver a punchy, detailed sound complete with support for 360 Reality Audio spatial audio. They do miss out on ANC, but otherwise they're a fantastic set of earbuds that prove you don't need to spend hundreds of dollars for great sound. The deal price here is for all colours.

Manscaped Handyman: was AU$119.99 now AU$83.99 at Amazon Save AU$36 A perfect travel companion or an extra tool for quick and easy precision touch-ups, Manscaped's The Handyman is a compact face shaver employs a foil shaver and an integrated comb to lift hairs, ensuring you get the best look every time.

Colgate Blast Water Flosser: was AU$179.99 now AU$89.99 at Amazon Save AU$90 If you don't enjoy flossing the traditional way, use the power of water instead. Removing plaque using three different water pressure settings, this handy flosser will clean out those hard-to-reach gaps that your toothbrush can't. Plus, it's cordless, meaning you can take it on your travels too. While the Colgate Blast is often sold for the same 50% discount seen here, it's still a solid deal and not much above the lowest price we have seen.

Garmin Vivofit Jr 3: was AU$149 now AU$97 at Amazon Save AU$52 Looking for a fun way to encourage your child to remain active? This is a great activity tracker that's also swimproof. It's also got great battery life and is sized well for small wrists. However, it does require a paired phone to work, so if your child hasn't yet been given one, it might make managing the device a bit of a chore. Available in a few different colour options via the same listing.

Philips Series 7000 all-in-one multigroomer (MG7950/15): was AU$159 now AU$99.98 at Amazon Save AU$59.02 There is excellent value for money here as this one tool will take care of hair anywhere on the body. It comes with 15 attachments and offers 26 hair length settings. It's battery life also promises to be just as good – up to 4 weeks on a single charge. It also happens to waterproof. That's a lot of personal grooming for not a lot of money – Christmas gift, anyone?

JBL Flip 6: was AU$169.95 now AU$99.99 at Amazon Save AU$69.96 This fantastic little Bluetooth speaker was down to AU$97 in one colour only at the start of Amazon's Black Friday sale but there's now been a little price increase. Even then, the JBL Flip 6 is great value at under AU$100 as it's truly a powerhouse for such a small speaker. And while it lacks flashy features like voice control, you get a rugged and very portable speaker that punches well above its weight with bassy sound. Also available from JB Hi-Fi for AU$97.

Phones & accessories

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (Titanium Grey, 256GB): was AU$2,199 now AU$1,679.99 at Amazon Save AU$519.01 24% off Samsung's flagship smartphone is a fantastic Black Friday deal. With an S Pen to make photography fun and easy, plus aid in productivity, this is a powerhouse phone. While all four colourways have been discounted in the 256GB version, they're different prices, but still worth considering if you prefer a different colour.

Nothing Phone (2a): was AU$529 now AU$426 at Amazon Save AU$103 There's something about Nothing that makes you sit up and take notice... yeah, it's the design, isn't it? Even under the hood there's something going on, with a clean OS, great performance and battery life, plus a dial camera system that's not too shabby for the price. Right now, though, only the white colour option is discounted.

Samsung Galaxy A55: was AU$699 now AU$547 at Amazon Save AU$152 Samsung's budget handsets are excellent, and the Galaxy A55 is such a nice smartphone that it sits well beside the Galaxy S24 range – and with more than AU$150 slashed from the price of the Awesome Navy model, it might be time to pick this phone up if you're after an affordable phone. It's not the lowest price we've ever seen for the handset (we've previously seen it as low as AU$543), but it's still a nice price to pay for one of 2024's best phones.

Best price DJI Osmo Mobile 6: was AU$204 now AU$129 at Amazon Save AU$75 Down to it's lowest price yet, the DJI OM 6 is available in two colour options and is one of the best phone gimbals you can get. Its ergonomics and app are great, plus it's mightily affordable right now. If you're after a thoughtful Christmas gift for someone who loves taking videos and photos on their phone, get them this.

Tablets & ereaders

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (2024): was AU$329 now AU$267 at Amazon Save AU$62 Announced in October, the latest Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition gets you a fancy new colour in Australia, alongside the usual Black. You can get both for the same 19% discount, which nets you the best black-and-white e-paper display yet! It's fast, looks wonderful and gets you 32GB of internal storage. You also get wireless charging that no other ereader brand offers.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2024): was AU$299 now AU$247 at Amazon Save AU$52 A 17% discount is a little disappointing, but then the 2024 Paperwhite remains the best Kindle you can get – I should know, I'm currently in process of testing it for TechRadar. Its E Ink Carta 1300 screen is fantastic, page turns are quick and, in the few days I've used it, I've had no issues with lag or ghosting. That said, for just AU$20 more, I think the Signature Edition listed above is a better bargain.

Amazon Kindle (2024): was AU$199 now AU$167 at Amazon Save AU$32 I've only just finished testing the latest release of the basic Kindle and, while I think it's got great performance, I was finding it hard to recommend at full price. This small 16% discount takes care of that little niggle for me and, if you're after a lovely Christmas present for someone who loves to read, my recommendation would be the Matcha Green colour rather than the usual Black.

Apple 2022 iPad 10.9 (Wi-Fi, 64GB): was AU$599 now AU$486 at Amazon Save AU$113 It might not be the latest model but the 2022 iPad sure is great value even at full price. If you don't need a lot of storage, the 64GB Wi-Fi option is now 19% off, dropping it back to the lowest price that we saw in late October. For your money, you're getting a tablet with a decent A14 Bionic chip, a 12MP rear and front camera, plus Touch ID and Apple Pay.

Headphones & speakers

Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro Wireless Earbuds: was AU$399 now AU$269 at Amazon Save AU$130 Samsung's latest Pro buds have had a massive 33% shaved off the price for Black Friday. These buds offer fantastic sound and awesome smart features (such as live language translation when paired with a Samsung phone), though removing the eartips can be a hassle. We've previously seen the Silver Buds 3 Pro as cheap as AU$248, but this is still a good price especially since we loved them in our Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pros review.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was AU$399 now AU$328 at Amazon Save AU$71 While not the best price on the ever-popular AirPods Pro 2, it's still a saving. Offering sensational sound and ANC performance, along with a number of recent firmware updates that have ushered in many new features, they're the go-to pair for iOS users.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 (Special Edition): was AU$625 now AU$335 at Amazon Save AU$290 Don't underestimate the Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones because of their plan looks. Brilliant detailed and crisp sound, along with excellent ANC and transparency modes and satisfying battery life, make the Momentum 4s some of the beast headphones you can currently buy.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was AU$549 now AU$475 at Amazon Save AU$74 It's not the biggest discount we've ever seen, but any saving on Sony's excellent XM5 over-ear headphones is always welcome. They deliver the best all-round performance of any premium pair available right now, ticking all the major boxes of sound, noise cancellation and comfort.

Nothing Ear (a) Earbuds: was AU$169 now AU$139 at Amazon Save AU$30 It must be nothing – or it might be your next pair of earbuds. Kitted out with ChatGPT integration (provided you also have a Nothing Phone) and active noise cancellation, Nothing's (a) earbuds offer an impressive 42.5 hours of battery life with a low cost compared to other earbud makers. They also have a really unique transparent design that sets them apart from the competition.

UE Boom 3: was AU$229 now AU$124 at Amazon Save AU$105 Despite there being a fourth iteration, the UE Boom 3 is an excellent party speaker, pumping out powerful sound for its deceptively small size. It’s also waterproof and dustproof with an IP67 rating, and can withstand some knocking about with its rugged design. Only one colourway is down to AU$124, while most of the others will set you back AU$134.

Bose SoundLink Flex: was AU$249.95 now AU$149 at Amazon Save AU$100.95 The Bose SoundLink Flex is a mighty fine portable Bluetooth speaker that already presented itself as a solid buy at its original price. You get 12 hours of playback time from a single charge, a lightweight, compact and wholly portable body and a big Bose sound that is among the best in this class. Oh, and it's IP67 rated to protect against dust and water, and it can even float in water too, making it the ideal addition to pool parties etc.

Bose SoundLink Max: was AU$599.95 now AU$433 at Amazon Save AU$166.95 If it's a true party starting Bluetooth speaker you're after, the Bose SoundLink Max is happy to oblige, and it's now down to its lowest ever price on Amazon. It gives out a huge, punchy sound from its robustly built enclosure, and a two-way USB-C port means it can used to charge your devices.

Home entertainment

Sony HT-A3000 : was AU$999 now AU$745 at Amazon Save AU$254 Delivering Dolby Atmos sound at a relatively affordable price, this Sony soundbar is a feature-packed option offering dynamic sound with clear dialogue. For your money, you also get Bluetooth connectivity and AirPlay 2 support, plus HDMI eARC support is also available. That's pretty good value for money right there.

Best price Sony HT-S2000: was AU$695 now AU$549 at Amazon Save AU$146 The Sony HT-S2000 might be the right soundbar to pick up if you want great quality but don't want to break the bank. In our Sony HT-S2000 review, we found that the soundbar provided impressive sound quality and we loved the support for both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, though we would have liked a wireless streaming alternative to Bluetooth and voice assistant support. Still, the soundbar received a Techradar Recommends seal of approval. This is the cheapest we've ever see the HT-S2000 sold for, so if you've been looking for a cheap and powerful soundbar on sale, this might be the one.

Gaming