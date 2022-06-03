If you're looking at the best OLED TVs of 2022, you're probably wondering about the LG B2 vs LG C2 – two TVs that share most of the same specs, but not the same price.

Every year a suite of new LG OLED TVs arrives and every year we have to pore over the differences across the range, choosing which TVs are best at each price point. Previously, the LG B-series models have always been a cheaper offering and an excellent way to get into high-end OLED screens (including 120Hz support) without sacrificing an organ. It's always ranked among the best gaming TVs, for example.

The LG C-series, meanwhile, has always packed in slightly better connectivity and image quality, for an increase in price. The C-series is also available in more sizes – this year's LG C2 features the first 42-inch OLED model, for example. There has always been a clear difference in cost, indicating which model is best for each budget.

Things are muddied in 2022, with rising costs meaning that this year's LG B2 is significantly more expensive than its predecessors. There’s still plenty going for it but when it comes up against the LG C2, which we rate as the best TV for most people right now, there’s one clear winner. The C2 has also had a price hike, but it's also taken a bigger leap forward in image quality compared to the B2, making that price change feel fairer.

We’re going to talk through the differences here, break down the sizes available, and delve into the all of jargon to make sure you make the best choice of OLED TV for you.

LG B2 vs LG C2: Price and sizes

Let’s start with pricing. Where in previous years, LG’s B-series range of OLEDS have always been the most attractive budget wise, this year we’re faced with far less of a clear cut price difference. Obviously exact prices already vary from retailer to retailer and there are already reductions from LG’s own website – so always check our constantly updated widgets below for the latest prices.

But the official price of the LG B2 is $1599 / £1799 for the 55-inch model, $2299 / £2599 for the 65-inch, and $3299 / £3599 for the 77-inch version.

The LG C2 range not only comes in more sizes – with a 42-inch, 48-inch and gargantuan 83-inch model in addition to the sizes of the LG B2 – but is only marginally more expensive.

The 42-inch model is $1399 / £1399, the 48-inch $1499 / £1399, the 55-inch is $1799 / £1898, 65-inch $2499 / £2699, 77-inch $3499 / £3699, and 83-inch is $5499 / £5499.

If you’re looking at buying your first 55-inch OLED TV, we would always recommend buying the best one you can afford and with a difference of $200/£100, it’s a no brainer to upgrade to the LG C2. Why’s that? Well in the next section, we're going to get evo-tional…

LG B2 vs LG C2: OLED Evo panel

We’ll go into the other differences between the LG B2 and the C2 below but the biggest and most important upgrade for the C2 model is the OLED Evo panel. While OLED panels deliver beautiful contrast and rich blacks, their screen-based Achilles' heel has always been brightness. LCD screens have routinely been known to trounce OLEDs in this department at the premium end. Well, the LG Evo panel, with what LG is calling ‘Brightness Booster,’ is here to change all of that.

Importantly, it’s not available on the 42-inch or 48-inch models of the C2 but, as we said in our LG C2 OLED review , at the other sizes, this is “one of the best OLED panels we’ve ever seen”. A more efficient panel structure brings the pixels to life in vivid detail, and you can clearly see the difference between the C2 model and last year’s LG C1, or the LG B2, which about as bright as the C1.

And, as we also say in our review, “the color saturation has also been increased thanks to the new Evo panel, to around 100% of the DCI-P3 colour space. That’s not quite as much as you’ll get from QD-OLED models that have blue OLEDs and quantum dot filters, but the effect is noticeable compared to last year’s model.” This all means that if you’re choosing between the LG B2 and C2, and don’t mind that small extra outlay for the C2, the Evo panel is definitely the best choice to make your media sing. You'll get more vibrant HDR, it's that simple. As long as you’ve got space for a 55-inch screen that is.

LG B2 vs LG C2: Features and design

There are a number of other key differences between the two models. The C2 boasts a new high-end processor, the Alpha 9 Gen 5, while the B2 uses a new version of a slightly less advanced processor, the Alpha 7 Gen 5. The latter is certainly no slouch when it comes to image processing but the a9 does improve dynamic tone mapping and improved AI-based 4K upscaling.

There’s also a difference in design between the two. The B2’s bezels aren’t exactly going to take you back to the noughties but the C2 shaves off even more millimetres for an even more invisible edge, and the TV is easier to lift onto the stand thanks to a composite fiber material. Both TVs rely on a central stand so there’s no need to worry about feet overshooting your furniture, whichever you choose.

Both screens also offer up a great suite of functionality for new-generation console owners. The LG B2 comes with two HDMI 2.1 ports, while all four of the LG C2’s ports are to the HDMI 2.1 standard. This means variable refresh rate (VRR), auto low latency mode (ALLM) and gaming at 120fps in 4K in compatible games when you plug in a PS5 or Xbox Series X. Both the C2 and B2 also have LG’s excellent Game Optimiser Mode that will switch your settings automatically and let you quickly change them on the fly depending on what game you’re playing.

The LG B2 and C2 both have Dolby Vision IQ, with the latter also promising a Precision Detail mode. Dolby Vision IQ uses a sensor to check the light of your room before setting the brightness and tweaking the picture in other ways accordingly. It’s a welcome addition to both screens.

Dolby Atmos is supported across both too, but if you plan to use the built-in speakers with virtual surround sound, upgrading from the B2 to the C2 takes you from 5.1.2 to 7.1.2.

Finally, LG’s UI for streaming services is intuitive across both TVs and there’s also compatibility with Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple AirPlay 2 for streaming from Apple devices.

LG B2 vs LG C2: Conclusion

All in all, the choice between the LG B2 and LG C2 is a relative no-brainer. It seems an odd decision from LG to have such a minimal price difference between the two televisions, especially given the extra tech for such a small outlay.

If you want a smaller TV, then the C2 is automatically the choice since it's the only one with 42- or 48-inch options.

But even when you to 55 inches or above, the extra screen brightness, image processing capability and better connectivity make the totally worth the extra investment when the prices are close.

If you see a big price drop on the LG B2 that separates it further from the price of the C2, then it will become much more tempting. But as it stands, we'd encourage everyone to push the the C2.