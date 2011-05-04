Sapphire AMD Radeon HD 6570 review

A strange offering from Sapphire – the GDDR5 is welcome, but the chunky footprint less so.

With its latest two releases, the AMD Radeon HD 6670 and this AMD Radeon HD 6570, AMD is ducking below the £100 mark.

AMD has long been the value proposition when it comes to gaming. Whether it's processors or graphics cards, you can always rely on it to give you options no matter what your cashflow looks like.

Indeed, with this little card at around £50, it's seriously limboing that £100 price point.

So we've seen the HD 6570's big brother in action and, ignoring the more tantalising prospect of the XFX Radeon HD 5770, it's not a bad little budget gamer's card.

Based on the same essential architecture, this slightly slower £50 version ought to be pretty good value too.

They're both running the same new AMD GPU and, in Sapphire clothing, they're both set on a full-size slab of PCB with an Arctic Cooling fan sat atop the warmest parts.

But you've got to ask yourself what you really expect from a £50 GPU.