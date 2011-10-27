Trending

Toshiba 55WL863B

Toshiba transplants its Japanese 'intelligent' TV tech to the UK

The Toshiba 55WL863B is the first TV to hit UK shores with the much anticipated CEVO engine

For

  • Outstanding build quality
  • Good feature count
  • Mostly excellent picture quality
  • Fair price for what's on offer

Against

  • Online service needs more features
  • Crosstalk on 3D images
  • Minor backlight 'bleed' in the corners

For a couple of years now there's been an increasingly wide divide between Toshiba in Japan and Toshiba in the UK.

For while Toshiba's Japan division has been blazing a high-end trail with its phenomenally powerful and entirely uncompromising CEVO TVs, Toshiba in the UK has been increasingly turning into a (very successful) budget brand.

Today, though, Toshiba is finally trying to get back on higher ground with the 55WL863: its first UK TV to carry the brand's CEVO Engine.

This powerful processing engine ushers in a number of potentially important picture features, including an advanced 2D to 3D conversion engine, a 3D version of Toshiba's long-respected Resolution+ system for boosting sharpness and detail, and a potentially very handy NetResolution+ system for improving the look of streamed video from the Internet.

The CEVO Engine is also used to drive the 55WL863's PRO-LED screen, complete with a degree of local dimming.

As you would expect of a high-end TV, the 55WL863 has active 3D playback, extensive multimedia playback via USB or DLNA PC, and online features courtesy of Toshiba's new Places system - complete with some intriguing personalisation options.

Also contributing to the set's high end appeal is its build quality - born out of Toshiba's recent collaboration with the Jacob Jensen Design studio.

Alongside the 55WL863 can be found the 42-inch 42WL863 and 46-inch 46WL863, while if you fancy the same spec and build quality but in a silver finish, you've got the YL863 series.

If you'd prefer a passive 3D solution, meanwhile, then Toshiba's got your back there too, in the shape of its VL863 series. But today's all about the 55WL863, and finding out just what a newly invigorated, high-end Toshiba might be capable of.