From phones to drones, Xiaomi is branching out

Not content with just making smartphones and Android TV set-top boxes, Chinese electronics manufacturer Xiaomi may be making its own drone.

An image of a camera-equipped quadrocopter was teased by a moderator on Xiaomi's official forum, showing off a sleek, dark-tinted number with a caption highlighting this coming Wednesday, May 25.

"Something wonderful and cool is flying to us very soon," the moderator added, fueling speculation that the smartphone company may indeed announce a drone next week.

While we have a good guess what the announcement might be, we do still look forward to knowing more details such as price, functionality, and, most curiously, if it will be available outside of China.

Given Xiaomi's recently announced partnership with Google's Daydream VR and Android TV platforms during Google IO 2016 this week, we wouldn't be surprised if the company is looking to branch out with new products on the global market.